Increase in Parking Demand With Start of PD Building Construction

Construction on the new Broomfield Police Building project is scheduled to begin July 27 and will continue for approximately 20 months. During this time, parking availability for Police Department employees will be significantly reduced due to construction activity, fleet parking needs and site safety requirements.

As a result, there will be an increase in parking demand in the lots in front of and adjacent to the current Police Department headquarters, the Municipal Courts and the George Di Ciero City and County Building. Please plan appropriately if you are coming to these buildings to do business with the county, the police department or have a court date.

The Police Department’s goal is to minimize disruption while maintaining safe and efficient operations throughout the construction period. Your flexibility and patience is appreciated through this long-term construction project. Visit the Broomfield Police Building Expansion web page to learn more about the project and any additional updates.







