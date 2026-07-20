RTD Bus Routes in Broomfield Included in Proposed Service Reductions

RTD is considering significant service-level reductions of up to 20% due to an anticipated 2027 budget deficit. Currently, in all draft scenarios, Broomfield’s already limited service may be significantly impacted. If the RTD Board votes for a service level reduction, the proposed reductions may include Route 53, Broomfield FlexRide, Interlocken/Westmoor FlexRide, Route 228 and potentially Route 112 and the Longmont to Denver route via US 287, stopping at US 36/Broomfield Station. Based on the ridership of these routes, these reductions would impact seniors, workers, students, people with disabilities and families who rely on public transportation.

Broomfield residents contribute more than $18 million annually to RTD through the regional 1% sales tax. The current proposed service reductions will disproportionately impact Broomfield transit riders by eliminating up to 60% of Broomfield's transit routes, reducing access to jobs, healthcare, education, shopping and other essential services for our community.

The City and County of Broomfield (CCOB) is urging RTD to distribute necessary service cuts more equitably throughout the region and to support the recommended Sept. 2026 service proposal to extend route 53 and expand Broomfield FlexRide until 9 p.m. on weekdays. For more information on how to provide your input, visit the RTD Proposed Service Reductions web page.