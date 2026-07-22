Sue Andrews' A Killing in the Keys Takes Center Stage with Holiday Billboard Campaign

Mystery author Sue Andrews, author of A Killing in the Keys, captivates readers with a suspenseful tale of secrets, betrayal, and unexpected twists that keep readers guessing until the very end.

Sue Andrews' A Killing in the Keys to Light Up Manhattan During Thanksgiving until New Year's Eve Season

Every mystery is an invitation to uncover the truth. I hope A Killing in the Keys takes readers on a suspenseful journey they'll never forget.” — Sue Andrews

UPLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This holiday season, mystery author Sue Andrews is bringing her latest novel, A Killing in the Keys, to one of the world's most iconic advertising destinations. Beginning in November 2026 and continuing through the New Year's Eve celebrations, the novel will be featured on a Manhattan billboard, introducing the suspense-filled story to the vibrant crowds that fill New York City during the holidays.The campaign is strategically scheduled to coincide with the excitement of Thanksgiving, the holiday shopping season, and the world-famous New Year's Eve festivities, when Manhattan welcomes visitors from across the United States and around the globe. The billboard will help elevate awareness of A Killing in the Keys during one of the most celebrated times of the year.A Killing in the Keys follows retired charter boat captain Wade Nevlin, whose peaceful life in Key West takes a dangerous turn after a chance encounter with a mysterious woman draws him into a deadly murder investigation. Blending suspense, intrigue, and unexpected twists against the beautiful backdrop of the Florida Keys, the novel delivers an unforgettable reading experience for mystery enthusiasts.The upcoming Manhattan billboard campaign marks an exciting milestone in Sue Andrews' publishing journey, showcasing her work in one of the world's premier advertising locations. The campaign reflects her commitment to reaching new readers through innovative marketing while highlighting the growing influence of independent authors in today's publishing landscape."Having A Killing in the Keys featured in Manhattan during the holiday season is an incredible opportunity," said Sue Andrews. "I hope it inspires new readers to discover the mystery, suspense, and adventure waiting inside the book."Running from November 2026 until New Year's Eve celebration, the billboard campaign is designed to maximize visibility during the holiday season, when New York City is at its busiest and most festive. The campaign supports Andrews' continued efforts to introduce A Killing in the Keys to readers looking for their next captivating mystery.About Sue AndrewsSue Andrews is the author of engaging mystery and suspense novels that combine compelling characters, gripping investigations, and unforgettable storytelling. Her latest release, A Killing in the Keys, continues her passion for crafting page-turning mysteries that keep readers guessing until the final chapter.

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