Alabama State Bar Announces New Member Benefit and Discount with Lawcus

The Alabama State Bar announces the addition of Lawcus as a new member benefit provider. Lawcus is an all-in-one legal practice management software for law firms. Through this member benefit program, Alabama State Bar members are eligible to receive a discount on Lawcus subscriptions: 10% off an annual subscription during the first year and 5% off annual subscriptions beginning in the second year.

“The Alabama State Bar is pleased to announce this exclusive Lawcus offer to our members. Lawcus is a well-established legal practice management solution, and we are happy to have them as a new member benefit,” said Jillian Jordan Evans, Practice Management Advisor for the Alabama State Bar.

Lawcus was designed to help law firms streamline daily operations and reduce administrative work across key areas such as client intake, document management, billing, calendaring, workflow automation, and more.

Lawcus offers a comprehensive suite of features, including automated workflows, customizable document templates, native eSignature, online payments through Lawcus Payments, time tracking, task management, and client communication tools. These capabilities are intended to help attorneys spend less time on administrative tasks and more time serving their clients.

“Law firms have a lot happening at once, client calls, deadlines, documents, billing, payments, team assignments, and follow-ups,” said Harsimran Singh, Founder and CEO of Lawcus. “We built Lawcus to give firms a place where that work can be managed clearly, without forcing attorneys and staff to rely on scattered tools or manual reminders. Our goal is to help firms create a better rhythm for their practice, serve clients with more confidence, and spend less time on the administrative work that gets in the way of practicing law.”

For details on how to access this exclusive discount and learn more about Lawcus, visit this page.

About Lawcus

Lawcus is a leading cloud-based legal practice management software solution trusted by thousands of legal professionals. With an intuitive and user-friendly platform, Lawcus helps law firms manage matters, track time, streamline billing, automate workflows, manage client intake, organize documents, schedule events, collect payments, and collaborate more efficiently. Lawcus empowers legal professionals to simplify operations, improve productivity, and deliver better client experiences.

About the Alabama State Bar

The Alabama State Bar is the official licensing and regulatory organization of lawyers in Alabama. Created in 1879, the Alabama State Bar became an integrated bar in 1923 by an act of the legislature. Since then, its programs and activities have continuously served the public and improved the justice system. The Alabama State Bar is dedicated to promoting the professional responsibility and competence of its members, improving the administration of justice, and increasing the public understanding of and respect for the law.

Media Contact:

Melissa Warnke, Director of Communications

Alabama State Bar

(334) 517-2218

melissa.warnke@alabar.org