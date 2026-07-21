Sunrider’s Oi-Lin® Deep Moisture Lotion Wins 2026 Gurus Beauty Award

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunrider International is proud to announce that Oi-Lin Deep Moisture Lotion has been named a winner in the Skin category of the 2026 Gurus Beauty Awards, a prestigious industry program presented by Gurus Magazine that recognizes excellence and innovation in beauty and wellness.The award was presented during the 2026 Gurus Beauty Awards ceremony, held June 23 in New York City. Hosted by wellness advocate and entrepreneur Hilaria Baldwin, the event brought together beauty brands, industry leaders, and trendsetters for an evening celebrating the products, ideas, and individuals shaping the evolution of the beauty industry.According to Gurus Magazine, the awards spotlight brands, creators, and visionaries whose work is shaping the future of beauty, honoring achievement across categories including skincare , wellness, makeup, sustainability, clean beauty, fragrance, supplements, and more.As part of the judging process, entrants submit physical product samples for evaluation, allowing judges to assess product quality, performance, and consumer experience firsthand. Gurus Magazine notes that the awards go beyond recognition, focusing on legacy-building and inspiring the industry to innovate, push boundaries, and elevate global standards.Oi-Lin Deep Moisture Lotion was recognized for its expertly crafted formulation and commitment to high-quality skincare. As the fourth step in Sunrider’s 4-step Oi-Lin Skincare System, the lightweight lotion is designed to moisturize, nourish, and help defend the skin’s appearance against free radical damage while leaving skin looking and feeling soft, smooth, and supple. Part of Sunrider’s premium Oi-Lin skincare collection, it reflects the line’s focus on luxurious skincare with age-defying benefits.The formula features plant-derived squalane, soothing aloe vera, powerhouse antioxidant vitamin E, and a blend of herbal and botanical ingredients that help support healthy-looking, hydrated skin.“We’re honored that Oi-Lin Deep Moisture Lotion has been recognized by the Gurus Beauty Awards,” said Sunny Beutler, Chief Executive Officer of Sunrider International . “This award reflects Sunrider’s commitment to creating simple yet luxurious skincare powered by botanical ingredients and advanced formulation expertise. We’re proud that Oi-Lin continues to resonate with consumers seeking nourishing, age-defying skincare that fits effortlessly into their daily routine.”The recognition adds to Sunrider’s growing list of beauty industry accolades and reflects the company’s continued commitment to developing premium skincare guided by its Philosophy of Regeneration—the principle of nourishing and cleansing the body, inside and out, to create balance and support optimal health and natural beauty.About Sunrider InternationalSunrider International, a direct selling and retail sales company, was founded in 1982 by Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. All five of Drs. Chen's adult children hold senior executive positions within the multi-generational family-owned company, either directly at the corporate headquarters or on the Board of Directors. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and wellness, and a business opportunity that offers them the chance to live happier, more balanced lives. Guided by owner expertise, Sunrider is a growing global enterprise that currently spans nearly 50 countries and regions.

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