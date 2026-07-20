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Speaker Heastie Continues Annual Statewide Tour with Assemblymember Stern, Visiting Manor Field Park and Announcing $1.4 Million for Breezy Park

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
July 20, 2026

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  • Photo as described in caption

    Pictured in the first photo with Speaker Heastie at Manor Field Park is (from left to right): Assemblymember Steve Stern, Town Supervisor Ed Smyth, Town Councilwoman Jen Hebert and youth from the local Tri-CYA.

  • Photo as described in caption

    Pictured in the second photo with Speaker Heastie at Manor Field Park is (from left to right): Town Supervisor Ed Smyth and Assemblymember Steve Stern.

Speaker Carl Heastie continued his annual statewide tour today with Assemblymember Steve Stern, visiting Manor Field Park in Huntington Station and announcing $1.4 million for turf fields at Breezy Park.

“Recreational spaces like these parks provide a vital resource for people of all ages, especially local youth, to gather, play sports and just have fun,” said Speaker Heastie. “It was great to be here today with Assemblymember Stern and kids from the local Tri CYA to see this important community hub and all it has to offer through sports fields, a spray park, tennis courts and more.”

“These parks offer our community, particularly our young people, with an accessible safe space for recreation and sports right in the heart of Huntington Station,” said Assemblymember Stern. “I was proud to be able to show Speaker Heastie the importance of these parks and their facilities for the community and the impact they have on local families.”

Speaker Heastie and Assemblymember Stern were joined by local leaders, children from the local summer program at Tri-Community Youth Agency (Tri CYA), and campers with Project P.L.A.Y. for a visit to Manor Field Park. Together, they announced $1.4 million for turf fields at Breezy Park so this vital community resource can continue to thrive and serve local families for years to come. Manor Field Park, centrally located in Huntington Station, offers a wide range of recreational facilities for the local community, including tennis courts, sports fields, a spray park and a playground.

Surrounded by children enjoying summer during their visit, these leaders personally experienced the powerful reminder that safe places to play, opportunities to grow, and neighborhoods where every child can thrive are critically important parts of strong communities. The visit celebrated a shared commitment to investing in families, strengthening community and ensuring our parks remain a vibrant gathering place where lifelong memories are made for now and generations to come in Huntington Station.

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Speaker Heastie Continues Annual Statewide Tour with Assemblymember Stern, Visiting Manor Field Park and Announcing $1.4 Million for Breezy Park

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