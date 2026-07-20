ICYMI: More Ken Paxton ethics concerns surface. When is it enough? [Dallas Morning News]

The Ken Paxton ethics disaster tour boldly charged forward into new arenas last week, and we are left wondering if even a few days can go by without new revelations of just how bad he is.

Some people are just not going to open their eyes to the reality in front of them. They will embrace the idea that Paxton is under attack because he’s a conservative “fighter.”

For those of us still willing to hear facts over propaganda, let’s tally up the latest reporting that amplifies just how unfit this man is for public office. This is on top of the stolen pen allegation, the securities fraud allegation, the abuse of public office allegation, the accepting bribes allegation, the infidelity allegations and the voter fraud allegation.

Many of us have worried over the years about politicians who suddenly seem awash in personal wealth upon taking office. Well, Paxton’s personal wealth only seems to be growing, despite his modest $153,000 salary as attorney general.

Lauren McGaughy, a New York Times reporter who has followed Paxton since her years at the Houston Chronicle, The Dallas Morning News and The Texas Newsroom, had another scoop about his finances Thursday. She reported that Paxton has added three more luxury condos to a slate of real estate holdings kept in trusts.

Paxton and his trusts hold real estate worth at least $9 million, McGaughy reported.

Questions have long been raised about how Paxton manages to afford such purchases, and we’ve yet to see credible answers.

Which brings us to the second story from last week. The Texas Tribune reported that on June 10, Texas Tech University Board of Regents Chair Cody Campbell donated $274,300 to a fundraising committee supporting Paxton’s U.S. Senate bid.

On June 11, Paxton used his state office to threaten the Big 12 Conference with violating federal and state antitrust laws if it attempted to prevent Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby from taking the field. Sorsby had admitted to gambling on his own team before joining Tech. He has since left Tech, despite university leaders absurdly trying to defend him after he violated one of the most sacred rules of competition.

Paxton’s impeachment trial provided massive amounts of evidence that he is willing to use his office for personal and political gain. This fits that pattern.

In the impeachment case, evidence showed Austin developer Nate Paul did many favors for Paxton, including setting up a fake Uber account for “Dave P.” that Paxton used to further an affair. Paul also hired Paxton’s alleged mistress.

Paxton, in turn, used his office to intervene in a federal investigation against Paul, evidence showed.

His top deputies, most of whom are movement conservatives, turned their own boss into the FBI, only to be chased from their careers.