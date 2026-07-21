STROCO Manufacturing Becomes Official Launch Partner in Click Bond’s Groundbreaking Automated Bonding Technology Suite

From left, Click Bond CEO Karl Hutter and Bryan Perkins, CEO & President, Novaria Group, at FIA 2026

STROCO Manufacturing partners with Click Bond in the world launch of Automated Bonding Technology, a next-generation surface-preparation and bonding solution.

Click Bond’s Automated Bonding Technology supports our objective, introducing a level of precision, speed, and repeatability to surface preparation that simply is not possible with manual methods.” — Chris Williamson, Vice President/General Manager, STROCO Manufacturing

FARNBOROUGH, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Click Bond, Inc. is thrilled to announce that St. Louis, MO-based aerospace and defense company STROCO Manufacturing, a division of The Novaria Group, has officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding to become its partner in the world launch of Automated Bonding Technology (ABT). ABT is Click Bond’s next-generation surface-preparation and bonding solution designed to improve installation quality, consistency, and production throughput while reducing process variability and operator dependence.The partnership, which was made official today during a signing event held at Farnborough International Airshow, the biannual event taking place this month that showcases innovations within the global aerospace and defense industry. Click Bond’s ABT is making its world premiere at Farnborough, as part of its Stronger Together system for modern assembly.STROCO is a manufacturer of high-quality small sheet metal, machined parts and assemblies for aerospace, defense, and industrial applications. STROCO’s leadership has committed to implementing the CBA-100, Click Bond’s Nutplate Preparation System for the production floor, and CBA-200, the Desktop Bracket Preparation System, that are part of the ABT suite. STROCO will be the first customer to use the system in its operations, fully implementing the system by the end of 2026 in parallel with STROCO customer and end-user FAI approvals.ABT was designed by Click Bond to address surface-preparation variability while adding speed and precision to the process. ABT removes the variability of manual-preparation methods by combining Class 1 laser technology surface prep and precise adhesive dispensation in as little as 30 seconds, ultimately making the bonding process seven times faster than manual methods, while also providing a safer production environment and more efficient, repeatable production workflows.“At STROCO, we’re always looking for ways to raise the bar on quality and take variability out of the equation for our customers,” said Chris Williamson, Vice President/General Manager, STROCO Manufacturing. “Click Bond’s Automated Bonding Technology supports that objective, introducing a level of precision, speed, and repeatability to surface preparation that simply is not possible with manual methods. We’re excited to work alongside the Click Bond team and our customers to complete qualification and enter into full production by the end of the year.”The CBA-100 Nutplate Preparation System performs automated laser ablation that prepares the bonding surface of each nutplate, resulting in installation-ready fasteners with minimal operator intervention. The CBA-200 Desktop Bracket Preparation System builds on the CBA-100 by providing automated laser preparation of metallic bracket bonding surfaces, enabling rapid changeover between bracket types while improving process repeatability and manufacturing efficiency.“Click Bond has spent nearly four decades expanding what’s possible in aerospace assembly, and partnering with STROCO marks one of the most transformative moments I’ve seen in my career in this industry,” said Rob Trembicki, Vice President, Sales & Marketing for Click Bond. “Stroco already does exceptional work, and I’m thrilled that our Automated Bonding Technology will help it to push production rates to a whole new level.”For details about Click Bond’s Automated Bonding Technology suite, visit https://www.clickbond.com/automated-bonding-technology Media Contact:Jessica SantinaCommunications Specialist, Click BondJessica.Santina@clickbond.com(775) 240-0666###About Click BondClick Bond, Inc. is a global leader in aerospace assembly technology and the pioneer of adhesive-bonded fastening for aerospace. The company creates innovative solutions, delivered through world-class manufacturing and customer support. Founded in 1987, Click Bond, Inc. is headquartered in Carson City, NV, with an additional manufacturing facility in Watertown, CT. For more information about Click Bond, visit www.clickbond.com

"Stronger Together": Novario Group Talks Click Bond's ABT

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