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Release Date: July 20, 2026 State Department of Transportation Announces Major Enhancement of Highway Safety with Expansion of Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement Program to Protect Highway Workers Enacted Budget Allows Deployment of Speed Enforcement Cameras to Additional Work Zones Across New York State Program No Longer Restricted to Controlled Access Highways New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced a major expansion of the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement (AWZSE) Program, which helps curtail speeding and reckless driving in highway construction zones and protects the lives of highway workers. Under provisions adopted as part this year’s State Budget, the AWZSE program is no longer constrained to just controlled-access highways and can now be deployed by the New York State Department of Transportation to work zones on almost any roadway in the state. The expansion is part of Governor Hochul’s steadfast commitment to protect the lives of state highway workers, who routinely work in hazardous, high-speed environments so that New Yorkers can have a safe and reliable transportation network. State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Governor Kathy Hochul is laser focused on public safety and that means transportation safety. She has been a staunch advocate for Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement Program since signing it into law in 2021. We implemented the program and it has already made a significant difference in slowing drivers down by thirty percent in work zones with a speed camera, and I thank Governor Hochul for her determination to expand this worthy program which is enhancing safety for all New Yorkers. With the highway construction season in full swing, our maintenance crews and contractors are out there every day improving New York’s roads and bridges and it’s imperative that we do everything we can to keep them safe.” New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G Hoare said, "The Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement Program has proven effective at changing driver behavior, with motorists slowing down and average speeds in work zones decreasing. That means safer conditions for the men and women who work every day to maintain and improve our transportation system, as well as for the motorists traveling through these areas. We thank Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to worker safety and for investing in the expansion of this proven program. By bringing automated speed enforcement to more work zones across New York State, we can further reduce dangerous driving, help protect our highway workers and ensure everyone gets home safely." State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “Highway workers deserve to feel safe every time they’re on the job, and New York is leading the way to ensure it. From repairing roads and updating bridges to maintaining the systems that millions of New Yorkers rely on – our infrastructure relies on their dedication. As the Chair of the NYS Senate Transportation Committee, I’m proud to work with Governor Hochul and the New York State Department of Transportation to expand the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement Program and keep highway workers out of harm’s way. It’s the protection they deserve.” Despite years of progress, work zones remain among the most dangerous places on New York’s roadways. In 2025, there were 366 work zone crashes on NYSDOT-owned roads that resulted in 58 injuries and two fatalities. The goal of the AWZSE program is to reduce speeds, improve driver behavior, and protect workers. Approved by the Legislature and signed into law by Governor Hochul in 2021, the initial 5-year pilot program allowed the deployment of speed enforcement cameras to a limited number of work zones operated by NYSDOT and the Thruway Authority. In 2025, the program was extended to 2031 and expanded to double the number of work zones eligible to participate and to include MTA Bridges and Tunnels and NYS Bridge Authority properties. Deployments, however, were still restricted to controlled-access highways, which effectively eliminated many of the work zones operated by NYSDOT crews and contractors. Amendments to New York Vehicle & Traffic Law (VTL) § 1180-E in the FY 2027 Enacted Budget have expanded the list of eligible roadways where AWZSE speed cameras can be deployed to include work zones on all roadways under NYSDOT’s jurisdiction. More details about the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement Program are available here. Highlights of the AWZSE program enforcement since it began on April 17, 2023, include: More than 11,000 deployments on NYSDOT roads and the NYS Thruway.

More than 700,000 Notices of Liability (NOLs) were issued to registered owners.

More than 46 million vehicles have passed through deployments. About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! . For more information, find us on Facebook , follow us on X or Instagram , or visit our website . For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app ###