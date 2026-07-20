Contact: Ryan Whalen, (716) 847-3239

Release Date: July 20, 2025 State Department of Transportation to Host Public Information Meeting on Proposed Hamburg Roundabout and Intersection Improvement Project Meeting Set for Wednesday, July 22, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hamburg High School The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting on Wednesday, July 22, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., regarding a proposed roundabout and intersection improvement project in the village and town of Hamburg, Erie County. The meeting will be held in the Hamburg High School cafeteria, located at 4111 Legion Drive, Hamburg, NY 14075. The open house-style meeting will feature displays about the project and provide an opportunity for discussion with NYSDOT representatives, who will be available to answer questions and receive comments. A formal presentation regarding the proposed project will begin at 6 p.m. The proposed project would enhance safety, traffic flow and pedestrian access at the intersections of U.S. Route 62 (Main Street/Pierce Avenue) and State Route 75 (Lake Street) in the Village of Hamburg, as well as U.S. Route 62 (South Park Avenue) at Quinby Drive and Maelou Drive in the Town of Hamburg. Proposed improvements include construction of a roundabout at the U.S. Route 62 and State Route 75 intersection, upgraded traffic signals, new sidewalks and curb ramps to meet federal standards, improved drainage, and new signage and pavement markings. A portion of State Route 75 (Lake Street) will also be resurfaced. Construction is expected to begin in spring 2028. For further information, please contact Cameron Schulz, PE, Regional Design Engineer, at (716) 847-3214, or write to the New York State Department of Transportation, 100 Seneca Street, Buffalo, New York 14203. About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###