Great American Green to Install New Playground Turf at Cobb County Safety Village

Playground improvements will support hands-on safety education for local students

We're honored to support Cobb County Safety Village ... Creating safe, durable spaces where kids can learn, explore and play is exactly the kind of community investment we're proud to be part of.” — DuLong, CEO of Great American Green

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great American Green will install new synthetic turf at the playground inside Cobb County Safety Village , an 8-acre educational campus where thousands of students visit each year to learn essential safety skills.Built in 2009, the facility immerses visitors in hands-on lessons covering fire, traffic and personal safety in a scaled-down town complete with sidewalks, traffic signals and small-scale buildings. Today, it is one of 27 Safety Villages in the United States and the only Safety Village in Georgia, providing a unique setting for interactive safety education.The project will be installing turf for the new playground extension with low-maintenance synthetic turf designed to withstand year-round use by visiting school groups while creating a safer, more durable space for children to learn and play. The installation reflects Great American Green's ongoing commitment to enhancing recreational spaces that serve communities across Georgia."We're honored to support Cobb County Safety Village and its mission of teaching children skills that can last a lifetime," said Darryl DuLong, CEO of Great American Green. "Creating safe, durable spaces where kids can learn, explore and play is exactly the kind of community investment we're proud to be part of."Members of the media are invited to attend the unveiling of the new installation and speak with representatives from Great American Green and Cobb County Safety Village about the project, the importance of quality recreational spaces and the role the facility plays in educating local children.Date: July 29, 2026Time: 10:30amLocation: Cobb County Safety Village, 1220 Al Bishop Dr., Marietta, GA 30008For more information about Great American Green, visit www.GreatAmericanGreen.com . For press inquiries or to schedule an interview, please contact Amy Parrish at (404) 310-6559 or Skylar Peterson at (678) 379-3874.# # #About Great American Green Inc.Founded in 1976, Great American Green is one of the Southeast’s longest-standing synthetic turf installation companies. With roots in landscape design and nearly three decades of experience in the synthetic turf industry, the company specializes in high-quality recreational, athletic, and landscape turf solutions. Great American Green combines expert craftsmanship, rigorous quality standards, and deep industry relationships to create durable, innovative installations for communities, businesses, schools, and residential clients throughout the region.About Cobb County Safety VillageThe Cobb County Safety Village Foundation, Inc. 501(c)3 believes that education is the key to reducing risk and protecting our community. By reaching out to all residents, the organization teaches important safety techniques, provide guidance on crime prevention, and, most importantly, involve residents in hands-on learning experience.

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