Walberg: Time to End FECA Fraud and Put Injured Workers First

Education and Workforce Committee Chairman Tim Walberg (R-MI) today spoke on the House Floor in support of H.R. 8823, Putting Patients First by Strengthening Provider Accountability in FECA Act , bipartisan legislation authored by Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-PA) to strengthen the Federal Employees’ Compensation Act (FECA) and crack down on fraud in the program."Federal workers who are navigating an injury deserve timely, honest, and compassionate care—not to become the target of fraud. Programs like FECA exist to ensure these workers receive the medical treatment and support they need to recover.

"Unfortunately, some bad actors have exploited that trust.

"Instead of following through on their responsibility to care for injured workers, certain medical providers have treated FECA like a personal ATM—submitting fraudulent claims, abusing the system, and enriching themselves at the expense of both taxpayers and the very people they were entrusted to help.

"The Office of Inspector General recently testified before Congress that since 2015, it has opened more than 320 criminal investigations involving the FECA program. These investigations have resulted in the indictment and conviction of 322 individuals and more than $1.7 billion in recovered funds.

"That is unacceptable.

"Every fraudulent claim weakens a program that countless injured federal employees depend on. And every act of deception undermines confidence in a system that exists to support workers during a difficult moment in their lives.

"H.R. 8823 delivers a straightforward, commonsense solution. It codifies existing Department of Labor policy to prevent medical providers who are convicted of defrauding FECA from continuing to receive taxpayer-funded payments through the program. If someone has been found guilty of exploiting injured workers and stealing public funds, they should not continue to profit from the very program they abused.

"This legislation sends a clear message: if you cheat taxpayers, exploit injured workers, and abuse the public’s trust, there will be consequences.

"Fraud should have no place in our workers’ compensation system. Ambulance-chasing schemes and dishonest providers have taken advantage of this program for far too long. Today, we have the opportunity to put an end to that abuse and reaffirm that these funds are meant to serve injured workers—not line the pockets of fraudsters.

"I urge my colleagues to support H.R. 8823 and tell these scammers that their payday is over."