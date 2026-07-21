CAROL ABNEY Enters Period Hollywood Horror for LOS VAMPIRES Premiering at Fantasia Film Festival

Actress Carol Abney 'Los Vampires' (@2026 Los Vampires LLC. Photography by Ed Brotherton) Carol Abney as Sister Aubrey in 'Los Vampires' with Henry Ian Cusick and Daniela Couso

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actress Carol Abney emerges as Sister Aubrey alongside Henry Ian Cusick and Thomas Kretschmann in the dark, retro-Hollywood feature film Los Vampires. Inspired by the making of George Melford's 1931 Dracula, this period thriller will make its World Premiere on July 21, 2026, at the Fantasia Film Festival.Set in 1930s Hollywood, Los Vampires follows a Spanish actor (Cusick) cast in the overnight production of a vampire film while an English-speaking star (Kretschmann) films the same role by day. As the two performers develop a growing rivalry between their alternating shoots, a series of mysterious murders unfolds on and around the soundstage.Abney portrays Sister Aubrey, a nun serving as chaperone to a young woman brought from a rural Mexican orphanage to play the ingénue in the Spanish-language production. As unexplained deaths begin surrounding the production, Sister Aubrey becomes increasingly drawn into the mystery unfolding behind the scenes.Written and directed by Craig Mitchell, the film is a fictionalized account inspired by the making of George Melford's 1931 Spanish-language version of Dracula, which was filmed overnight on the same sets used for the English-language production.Reflecting on the experience, Abney shares, "All of my scenes were almost exclusively with Ian (Henry Ian Cusick), who was an extremely generous and sensitive scene partner. He was constantly curious and exploring, always looking for how to better fulfill the moments in the scene – what a joy to work with."Audiences will recognize Abney from her appearance as the memorable "fewer words, please" judge during the second season of CBS hit show, Matlock. Her television credits also include 9-1-1: Lone Star, Parenthood, Modern Family, Big Love, and ER. On the feature side, she appeared opposite Demi Moore and Bradley Whitford in the thriller Songbird, starred alongside Tom Sizemore and Stephen Baldwin in The Genius Club, and later reunited with Sizemore in the horror feature Forgotten.Beyond her screen work, Abney has built a multifaceted creative career spanning stage performance, dance, choreography, producing, photography, and audiobook narration. She received the KPBS Patte Award for Outstanding Performance for her role in the stage production Unmerciful Good Fortune and her choreography for Wallace Shawn's The Fever was recognized among the San Diego Union-Tribune's Top 10 Shows of 1999.Born in Lima, Peru, and raised in San Diego, Abney earned a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre from the University of California, San Diego before continuing her artistic studies abroad. She later completed a Master of Arts in Dance at the Rotterdam Dance Academy in the Netherlands after studying in both Sweden and the Netherlands through international education programs.Fan can follow CAROL ABNEY on Instagram: @carolabney3

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