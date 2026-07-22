Oregon Fruit Company Names Carrie Blomquist President

Carrie Blomquist, President of Oregon Fruit Co.

Blomquist to Lead Next Phase of Company's Foodservice and Fruit-for-Beverage Growth Strategy

SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Oregon Fruit Company, a family-owned fruit processor based in Oregon's Willamette Valley since 1935, today announced the promotion of Carrie Blomquist to President. Blomquist has served as the company's Vice President of Sales and Marketing since 2023.Blomquist joined Oregon Fruit from Tillamook County Creamery Association, bringing more than two decades of experience in brand and category growth. In her time leading sales and marketing, she helped guide the company's expansion from a traditional fruit-for-fermentation supplier into a broader foodservice and fruit-for-beverage business: work that included leading Oregon Fruit's 2024 brand refresh and 2025's launch of Oregon Fruit Real Fruit Refreshers.As President, Blomquist will build on that strategy through a charter she calls “defend and advance.” The approach centers on two commitments: defending the company's canned, fermentation and foodservice lines, the products and channels that have been the backbone of its success; and advancing the fruit-for-beverage sector, where growth is anticipated to be strongest.“I'm deeply honored to step into this role,” said Blomquist. “Over the past three years, I've had the opportunity to work alongside an incredible team as we've strengthened the business, deepened customer relationships and built momentum for growth. I'm grateful to the board for their trust and confidence, and I'm excited to help lead this 91-year-old, family-owned, Oregon-rooted company through its next phase of growth.”“For the past year, Carrie has been leading Oregon Fruit from behind the scenes,” said Ed Maletis, chairman of The Oregon Fruit Company. “That gave her the chance to prove she was already a natural fit, and it gave me, our board and, most importantly, our employees the utmost confidence to make it official. Combined with three years of institutional knowledge of this company, her clear communication style and collaborative ethos, she was the clear choice to lead our next chapter.”Blomquist is the first woman to serve as President in Oregon Fruit's 91-year history.About The Oregon Fruit CompanySince 1935, The Oregon Fruit Co. has been processing the best fruit in the heart of Oregon's Willamette Valley to deliver a complete line of canned, frozen and shelf-stable premium fruit for consumers, foodservice operators and ingredient sales. The company is located in Salem, Oregon, and can be found online at oregonfruit.com.

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