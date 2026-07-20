Prahran Strength Wins 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Personal Trainer in the City of Stonnington

CITY OF STONNINGTON, VIC, AUSTRALIA, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prahran Strength has been honoured with the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Personal Trainer in the City of Stonnington, Victoria, recognising the boutique strength training studio's outstanding commitment to helping clients build strength, confidence and long-term health through personalised coaching.The Quality Business Awards celebrate businesses that consistently demonstrate excellence in customer satisfaction, service quality, reputation and overall business performance. This prestigious recognition reflects Prahran Strength's dedication to delivering exceptional personal training experiences while fostering a supportive and inclusive fitness community.Located in the heart of Prahran, Prahran Strength is a boutique strength training studio that specialises in personalised coaching for people of all fitness levels. The studio offers one-on-one, partner and small group personal training, open gym memberships and online coaching, with every program tailored to each client's individual goals, experience and lifestyle. Whether someone is stepping into a gym for the first time, returning after injury or training for competitive strength sports, the experienced coaching team provides expert guidance designed to help clients achieve lasting results.Prahran Strength was founded on the belief that strength training should be accessible, enjoyable and sustainable. Rather than focusing on short-term trends or quick fixes, the team empowers clients to become stronger, move with confidence and live healthier, pain-free lives. Led by owner and director Alan, alongside an experienced coaching team with backgrounds in sport science, powerlifting, Pilates and strength and conditioning, the studio combines evidence-based programming with genuine support and accountability.Clients consistently praise Prahran Strength for its welcoming atmosphere, knowledgeable coaches and personalised approach. Many reviews highlight the team's ability to create programs that are both challenging and achievable, while providing the encouragement and technical expertise needed to help members reach their goals. Clients also appreciate the strong sense of community that makes training both motivating and enjoyable.The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly.Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.For more information on Prahran Strength please visit https://www.prahranstrength.com.au/ and to learn more about Quality Business Awards Australia - https://qualitybusinessawards.com.au/

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