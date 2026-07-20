Join us for an Open House at the Forsyth County Center!

By Leslie Rose

Posted Monday, July 20, 2026

The North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Forsyth County Center, recently moved to a new location at the Forsyth County Agricultural Park. Extension staff and partners are excited to welcome the public for an Open House on Tuesday, July 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join staff to learn about our programs and our new space!

The Forsyth County Agricultural Park is 25 acres and features a 0.38-mile walking trail, which has a 900-foot paved, fully accessible section and its own parking lot. The new building for the N.C. Cooperative Extension, Forsyth County Center, which opened in May, is 25,940 square feet. The building includes offices for Extension staff, Soil & Water Conservation District staff, a teaching kitchen, and meeting spaces. There is also an exhibit hall with 4,000 square feet of open space along with a kitchen, pantry, and two breakout meeting rooms. Forsyth County Parks and Recreation is managing reservations for the exhibit hall.

The initial phase of the new park was made possible in part by $4.5 million from the 2016 voter-approved Parks and Recreation bonds and a $5 million state grant.

During the Open House, visitors can tour the building, see meeting spaces, and learn more about programs offered by staff from N.C. Cooperative Extension, Forsyth County Center, and the Forsyth County Soil & Water Conservation District. Forsyth County Parks & Recreation staff will also be on site to provide information about the exhibit hall.