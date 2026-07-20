Lawyers embrace litigation analytics but still rely on human judgment

(Subscription required) As litigation analytics and artificial intelligence become increasingly embedded in legal practice, some California attorneys say that while the technology improves efficiency and helps inform decisions, it does not replace the experience and judgment needed to advise clients and navigate cases.

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