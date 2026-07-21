Art Of Arrival Returns To 400 Fairview For Its 7th Year, In Partnership With Seattle Art Fair For Its Second Year

Art of Arrival by Leo Shallat, 2025 Art of Arrival by Cristina Martinez, 2024 Art of Arrival by Aaron De La Cruz, 2019

Fairview Market Hall celebrates a landmark chapter of its long-running public art program with a panel event and group exhibition.

Art of Arrival started with a simple belief — that the spaces people move through every day deserve local and creative investment.” — Stacey Spurr, Senior Regional Director at Pembroke

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fairview Market Hall at 400 Fairview Avenue N is proud to present Art of Arrival, now in its seventh year, in partnership with Seattle Art Fair for the second year. There will be a group exhibition, live music, and a moderated panel discussion on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, from 4- 6 p.m. Produced by GCS Agency, the evening brings together artists, collectors, and community members.Since its launch in 2019, Art of Arrival has commissioned several site-specific installations in the Market Hall's entrances — turning one of South Lake Union's most-trafficked spaces into an ever-evolving cultural destination. What began as a bold experiment in embedding original art into everyday architecture has grown into one of Seattle's most consistent and quietly influential public art initiatives, with a roster of artists whose work has collectively been experienced by thousands of residents, visitors, and passersby in the South Lake Union neighborhood.Seven years is real staying power. In a city where art programs come and go with funding cycles and shifting priorities, Art of Arrival has endured — and with a new installation set to launch later this fall, it shows no signs of slowing down.The July 21st event marks both a celebration of the program's history and a preview of what's next to come. The evening opens at 4 PM with a DJ set and salon-style installation featuring original works from past and current program artists, surrounding three archival prints that document the full arc of Art of Arrival installations since 2019. At 4:45 PM, moderator Victor Gonzalez of GCS Agency leads an in-depth panel conversation with three of the program's artists, opening to audience Q&A at 5:30 PM before the evening closes at 6."Art of Arrival started with a simple belief — that the spaces people move through every day deserve local and creative investment," said Stacey Spurr, Senior Regional Director at Pembroke. "Seven years later, this program has become part of the identity of 400 Fairview, and we're proud to continue building it. Partnering with Seattle Art Fair has proven to be a great way to elevate this annual program that continues to punch above its weight."Panelists:Aaron De La Cruz is a San Francisco-based visual artist whose work spans murals, canvas, and public installations. Known for his intricate linework and layered compositions, De La Cruz has exhibited internationally and created large-scale works for brands and institutions across the US and Europe. Aaron was the inaugural Art of Arrival artist in 2019–2020.Cady Bogart is a Seattle-based painter and muralist whose vivid, pattern-driven work explores the intersection of nature, memory, and place. Her practice spans gallery exhibitions, public commissions, and editorial collaborations. Cady participated in Art of Arrival in 2023–2024.Leo Shallat is a Seattle-based artist working across painting, illustration, and environmental design. His work is characterized by bold color and an instinctive graphic sensibility that translates fluidly across scales. Leo is one of the current Art of Arrival artists for 2025–2026.Moderator:Victor Gonzalez is the founder and CEO of GCS Agency, a creative production company operating at the intersection of fine art, editorial publishing, and brand activations. Through GCS Agency, Grøss Magazine, and the RELISH Art Program, Gonzalez has built a platform that connects artists with brands, institutions, and audiences across the US and internationally.The event is free and open to invited guests. Art of Arrival's next commissioned installation is slated to debut at 400 Fairview later in fall 2026.Event DetailsDate: Tuesday, July 21, 2026Time: 4:00–6:00 PMLocation: 400 Fairview Avenue N, Seattle, WA 98109Event Link:Produced by: GCS AgencyAbout GCS AgencyGCS Agency is a full-service fine art creative agency that empowers artists and prioritizes accessibility and diversity in the art world. The agency curates art installations, produces cultural events, and partners with renowned brands to bring art into public and private spaces.For more information, visit www.gcsagency.com / Instagram @gcs_agency.About PembrokeWe’re an international real estate advisor that acquires, develops and manages properties and places – specializing in mixed-use and office environments in the world’s leading cities. Facilitating the private capital of our investors, we take a long-term approach to real estate, investing in global cities with proven long-term growth potential. We have offices in Boston, Hamburg, London, Munich, San Francisco, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo, and Washington DC, and manage more than 9.8M sq ft/ 915,000 sq m in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. By combining a global point of view with local expertise, we’re able to create and manage world-class properties that deliver the best outcomes for our tenants, investors and the communities in which we work.For more information, visit www.pembroke.com About 400 Fairview’s Fairview Market HallPembroke’s Fairview Market Hall is a welcoming community hub in the heart of South Lake Union (SLU), where locals experience a vibrant slice of Seattle. Inside you’ll discover an eclectic mix of specialty shops, buzzy eateries, and inviting gathering spaces to connect with neighbors.For more information, visit us on Instagram @fairviewmarkethall ###

Art of Arrival 2025 by Leo Shallat and Josh McDonald

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