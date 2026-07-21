The Ballot Brief Launches Free 2026 Voting Resource Built From Certified Election Rosters

Nonpartisan resource organizes a voter's ballot and adds context ballots omit: candidate priorities, campaign links, donors, funds raised, and voting records

Official election information is the foundation every voter relies on, and it always will be. The Ballot Brief is a supplement built on that foundation.” — Ben Torres Ezrick, Founder, The Ballot Brief

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ballot Brief, a nonpartisan voter information site founded by former Google and Zoom executive Ben Torres Ezrick, has been quietly serving voters since its June launch. Today the site is formally introducing itself, with coverage of the 2026 midterm elections across all 50 states, from federal and statewide contests to tracked local races, and a free embeddable ballot lookup widget that any newsroom, library, or civic organization can add to its website in a single copy and paste.Arizona votes today, in the state's first July primary under a new election law. Voters there can enter a ZIP code and instantly see the certified candidates for every statewide office and all nine congressional districts, exactly as filed with the Secretary of State.The Ballot Brief was born from Ezrick's own experience as a voter: wanting one place to see everyone on his ballot and what each candidate actually stands for. The site starts every roster from the certified candidate lists that state and county election offices publish, then organizes a voter's ballot into one clear view. A visitor enters a ZIP code or street address and sees their federal, statewide, and tracked local races together. Each candidate entry adds context the printed ballot does not include: stated policy priorities, official campaign website links, top donors, funds raised, and voting records where available. The site also tracks statewide ballot measures alongside each measure's official ballot language. Voters spend an average of four minutes on the site per visit."County election offices and secretaries of state are the source of truth for who is on a ballot, and their certified lists are where every Ballot Brief roster begins," said Ezrick. "What the ballot itself does not tell a voter is what each candidate stands for. The Ballot Brief organizes the ballot in one place and adds what informed decisions require: each candidate's priorities, their official campaign site, who funds them, how much they have raised, and how they have voted."Tennessee shows the approach in practice. The state redrew its congressional map in a May 2026 special session, and the new lines have not yet reached the federal boundary files most mapping tools rely on. The Ballot Brief's Tennessee rosters come directly from the Secretary of State's re-certified candidate lists, and because the map faces a pending court challenge, Tennessee lookups show every congressional district a voter could fall in, link to the state's official district tool for confirmation, and will update as the courts rule."Official election information is the foundation every voter relies on, and it always will be," Ezrick said. "The Ballot Brief is a supplement built on that foundation. It puts the information at a voter's fingertips, everything on the ballot in one place, and links each candidate's official campaign site so voters can go deeper and hear from the candidates themselves."The free widget places the same lookup on any website. Readers enter a ZIP code or address and receive their ballot with the same candidate context. Installation instructions are available on the free embeddable ballot lookup widget page.About The Ballot Brief The Ballot Brief is an independent, nonpartisan 2026 voting resource covering federal, statewide, and local elections across all 50 states. It was founded by Ben Torres Ezrick, a former Google and Zoom executive based in Miami Beach. Candidate information is compiled from certified state and county election office lists, official campaign finance disclosures, and candidates' own published materials. The Ballot Brief does not endorse candidates.

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