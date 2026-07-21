Elite Property Innovations Brings 25 Years of Colorado Home Remodeling Expertise to Westminster and Arvada Homeowners

Local contractor with a quarter century of experience offers full-service kitchen, bathroom, and home renovation services to Denver-area families

The biggest frustration homeowners have with contractors isn't the price, it's the lack of communication.” — Jacob Long, Owner, Elite Property Innovations

WESTMINSTER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite Property Innovations LLC, a full-service home remodeling company serving Westminster, Arvada, and the broader Denver metro area, is bringing more than 25 years of Colorado construction experience to homeowners looking for a contractor they can actually trust.Founded by Jacob Long, Elite Property Innovations specializes in kitchen remodeling, bathroom renovations, walk-in shower conversions, deck construction, roofing and exterior work, and insurance restoration, offering Westminster and Arvada homeowners a single point of contact for projects that once required juggling multiple contractors."The biggest frustration homeowners have with contractors isn't the price, it's the lack of communication," said Jacob Long, owner of Elite Property Innovations. "They want to know what's happening, when it's happening, and that the job is going to be done right. That's what 25 years of doing this has taught us to deliver."A Track Record Built in ColoradoWith over two decades of hands-on experience across Colorado's residential construction market, Elite Property Innovations has developed deep expertise in the specific demands of Denver-area homes, from the freeze-thaw cycles that stress decks and roofing to the growing demand for modern kitchen and bathroom renovations in established Westminster and Arvada neighborhoods.The company's approach centers on three principles: accurate quotes, clear communication, and craftsmanship that holds up. Elite Property Innovations consistently maintains a 5.0 rating on Google, reflecting a client experience built on transparency and quality work.Kitchen and Bathroom Remodeling in Westminster and ArvadaElite Property Innovations has become a trusted resource for homeowners pursuing kitchen and bathroom renovations throughout the Westminster and Arvada communities. The company handles every aspect of kitchen remodeling in Westminster , from initial design consultation through demo, installation, to final walkthrough, with the experience to manage complex layout changes, custom cabinetry, and stone countertop installations that require coordinated trades and precise scheduling.Bathroom remodeling services include full gut renovations, walk-in shower conversions, and targeted upgrades for homeowners looking to modernize an outdated space. The company also offers financing options through Hearth Financial, allowing homeowners to move forward on planned renovations without waiting to save the entire cost upfront.Roofing, Insurance Restoration, and Exterior WorkColorado's hail seasons create significant demand for roofing inspections and insurance restoration work across Jefferson County. Elite Property Innovations manages the process from initial property inspection through direct coordination with insurance adjusters, ensuring homeowners receive the full coverage their policy entitles them to before any restoration work begins."A lot of homeowners get a check from their insurance company and don't realize it doesn't cover everything that actually needs to be replaced," Long explained. "We work through that process with them so they're not left filling the gap out of pocket."Serving Westminster, Arvada, and the Denver SuburbsElite Property Innovations serves Westminster, Arvada, Broomfield, Erie, Lafayette, and surrounding communities in Jefferson and Boulder counties. The company accepts new clients and offers project consultations for homeowners ready to move forward on kitchen remodels, bathroom renovations, deck projects, roofing inspections, and general home improvement work.For more information or to request a project consultation, visit www.epiinnovations.com or call (720) 299-1238.About Elite Property Innovations LLCElite Property Innovations LLC is a full-service home remodeling company based in Westminster, Colorado. With more than 25 years of experience in Colorado residential construction, the company provides kitchen remodeling, bathroom renovations, deck construction, roofing and exterior services, insurance restoration, and general home improvement work to homeowners in Westminster, Arvada, Broomfield, and the surrounding Denver metro area. Elite Property Innovations maintains a 5.0 Google rating and offers financing through Hearth Financial.

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