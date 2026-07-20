ACHS Partners with Knew Health to Expand Wellness Benefits and Integrative Health Education

ACHS partners with Knew Health to expand wellness resources and provide exclusive benefits supporting students, alumni, and the health-focused community.

Our partnership with Knew Health extends our mission beyond the classroom by connecting our students, alumni, and the broader community with wellness-focused resources.” — Ilana Rose Frigaard, COO

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS), an accredited online college specializing in integrative health and wellness education, today announced a new partnership with Knew Health , a wellness-focused healthcare alternative that combines Medical Cost Sharing with comprehensive wellness services.The partnership brings together two organizations committed to helping individuals improve their health through education, prevention, and personalized support. Together, ACHS and Knew Health will expand access to wellness resources while creating new opportunities for students, alumni, and the broader Knew Health community.As part of the collaboration, eligible Knew Health members will receive a tuition discount on ACHS programs, making accredited education in integrative health, herbal medicine, aromatherapy, holistic nutrition, and wellness leadership more accessible. ACHS students and alumni will also receive an exclusive benefit through Knew Health, extending the college’s commitment to supporting lifelong wellness beyond graduation. View tuition discounts and partnership benefits for Knew Health members“At ACHS, we believe education is one of the most powerful tools for improving health and empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their well-being,” said Ilana Rose Frigaard , Chief Operating Officer at ACHS “Our partnership with Knew Health extends that mission beyond the classroom by connecting our students, alumni, and the broader community with wellness-focused resources that support healthier lives while creating new pathways to education in integrative health.”Knew Health provides a wellness-centered alternative to traditional health insurance by combining Medical Cost Sharing with services designed to support everyday health. Members have access to annual wellness visits, low- and no-cost lab work, 24/7 telemedicine, health coaching, a dedicated Care Team, and the flexibility to work with licensed conventional, integrative, and naturopathic healthcare providers.“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to helping people live healthier lives through education, prevention, and personalized support,” said Amber Cram, Head of Marketing at Knew Health. “We’re proud to work alongside the American College of Healthcare Sciences to expand access to wellness-focused solutions that put people first.”For ACHS students and alumni, the partnership provides additional support beyond the classroom by connecting them with wellness resources that complement their education and professional goals. As graduates prepare for careers across the health and wellness industry, access to organizations that prioritize preventive care, personalized support, and whole-person wellness reinforces the values they develop throughout their education at ACHS.The collaboration also strengthens ACHS’s growing network of employer, healthcare, and community partnerships that connect education with meaningful resources and professional opportunities. By working alongside mission-aligned organizations, ACHS continues to create pathways that help learners advance their education while supporting healthier communities.About Knew HealthKnew Health is a wellness-focused healthcare alternative that combines Medical Cost Sharing with comprehensive wellness services to help individuals and families take a proactive approach to their health. Members receive support from a dedicated Care Team, annual wellness visits, low- and no-cost lab work, 24/7 telemedicine, health coaching, and the flexibility to choose licensed healthcare providers that best meet their needs. Knew Health’s mission is to make healthcare simpler, more affordable, and more supportive.About American College of Healthcare SciencesFounded in 1978, American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is an accredited online institution dedicated to advancing evidence-informed integrative health and wellness education. ACHS offers certificate, diploma, undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs in aromatherapy, herbal medicine, holistic nutrition, integrative health, and related disciplines. As a Certified B Corporation, ACHS is committed to sustainability, ethical leadership, and preparing graduates to make a meaningful impact in healthcare and wellness.For questions about this press release or to schedule an interview, please contact Tracey Abell at president@achs.edu.

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