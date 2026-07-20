Governor Abbott Surveys Flood-Damaged Areas, Provides Update On Texas’ Severe Weather Response

July 20, 2026 | Kerrville, TX | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today surveyed flood-damaged communities by helicopter and provided an update on Texas’ ongoing response to severe floods that impacted large parts of the state last week.

“I want to thank all the first responders, volunteers, and our fellow Texans for the swift and effective response to the floods,” said Governor Abbott “We are now transitioning into the process of cleanup and rebuilding. The state is working with local officials to expedite debris removal and accelerate the rebuilding process. We have identified about 490 homes that sustained damage. If you want to donate to assist your fellow Texans who have been affected by these horrific floods, please go to rebuildtx.org.”

Governor Abbott conducted an aerial assessment of flood damage across the Kerrville area, observing impacts to neighborhoods, roadways, bridges, and other critical infrastructure. The Governor was joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd and Texas Military Department Adjutant General Thomas Suelzer for the aerial assessment.

Following the aerial tour, Governor Abbott met with emergency management officials to receive the latest updates on search and rescue operations, debris removal, infrastructure restoration, and recovery efforts. He reaffirmed that the State of Texas is providing all necessary resources, including personnel, aircraft, boats, high-water vehicles, and other assets, to support local response efforts and assist affected families. The Governor also urged Texans in impacted areas to continue monitoring local forecasts, avoid flooded roadways, and follow guidance from state and local officials.

The Governor was joined at the press conference by TDEM Chief Kidd, General Suelzer, Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly, local emergency management officials, and other state, and local leaders supporting response and recovery efforts.

Texans can find the latest flood resources, preparedness information, and recovery assistance at disaster.texas.gov and TexasReady.gov. Current road conditions are available at DriveTexas.org.

The State of Texas remains in an elevated response posture and will continue working closely with local, state, and federal partners until the threat has passed and communities are on the path to full recovery.

Pool footage of the Governor’s aerial tour is being provided to members of the press for redistribution courtesy of SBGTV. That footage can be found here.

Additional photos will be provided here when available.