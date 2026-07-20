THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Launches Summer Travel Dash Cam Sale

SUMMER SAVINGS

Limited-time promotions offer savings on select THINKWARE dash cams during the height of the summer road trip season.

Summer is one of the busiest times of the year for driving, whether it's a cross-country vacation, a weekend getaway, or simply spending more time on the road” — THINKWARE representative

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE, a world-leading dash cam manufacturer, today announced its Summer Sale, offering limited-time savings on select dash cam models across its lineup.

Running from July 20 through August 2, the promotion gives drivers an opportunity to upgrade their in-vehicle protection during summer road trip season, as families head out on vacations, weekend getaways, and long-distance drives.

The Summer Sale includes discounts on several of THINKWARE's latest and most popular dash cams, including models designed for everyday commuting as well as premium systems equipped with advanced parking surveillance, high-resolution recording, and connected features.

Summer Sale Offers

ARC 700 – Sale: $289.99 (MSRP: $309.99): A dual-channel dash cam offering 4K front and 2K rear recording, Super Night Vision 2.0, 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity, and optional radar-assisted parking mode. The ARC 700 is sold without a microSD card and includes a 2-year warranty.

ARC 900 – Sale: $389.99 w/ coupon (MSRP: $419.99): THINKWARE’s newest ARC-series model records 4K UHD front video and 2K QHD rear video at up to 60 frames per second. Features include dual Sony STARVIS 2 sensors, Dual HDR, Super Night Vision, built-in ADAS functionality, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and a 3.5-inch IPS LCD display.

U3000 PRO – Sale: $549.99 (MSRP: $579.99): A deal available from July 20 to July 26, THINKWARE's flagship premium model features true 4K front and 2K rear recording, Dual HDR processing, intelligent parking surveillance features, and enhanced nighttime image quality.

"Summer is one of the busiest times of the year for driving, whether it's a cross-country vacation, a weekend getaway, or simply spending more time on the road," said a THINKWARE representative. "Our Summer Savings gives drivers an opportunity to equip their vehicles with dash cam technology that can help capture important moments on the road and provide added peace of mind while traveling."

THINKWARE’s Summer Savings deals will be available for a limited time while supplies last.

For more information and to take advantage of the Summer Sale, visit the official THINKWARE Store at https://thinkwarestore.com or shop official THINKWARE products on Amazon.

About THINKWARE

THINKWARE DASH CAM, a global IT company founded in Korea in 1997, has become a leader in smart car technologies through consistent research and development. Its expertise spans dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs. With world-class image processing technology and a user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM entered the U.S. market in 2014. It now exports its dash cam lines to 17 countries, including the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Japan. THINKWARE has impressed the industry at major global events like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live, winning the CES Innovation Award of the Year and prestigious honors such as the IF, IDEA, and Red Dot Design Awards.



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