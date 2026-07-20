Governor, First Partner statement on the passing of Clint Reilly

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom issued the following statement today on the passing of Clint Reilly, San Francisco icon, philanthropist, publisher, and real estate leader:

“Clint was a San Francisco institution — he had a brilliant mind and a generous heart, and shared both freely. He saw the value in San Francisco’s history and the potential for its future, and invested in both, reviving historical sites and buildings, and funding scholarships for low-income students. He was a fierce advocate for what he believed in and created systems and institutions that would serve the city he loved so much for generations to come.

“Our thoughts are with Janet and the Reilly family during this difficult time.”