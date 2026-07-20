Missed the Draw? Leftover WMA Deer Permits Available July 22

LITTLE ROCK — Nearly 500 permits to participate in special deer hunts at Arkansas wildlife management areas will be available for purchase beginning 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 22. These permits cover modern gun, alternative firearms, youth and mobility-impaired hunts that weren’t awarded through the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s annual WMA deer permit drawing earlier this month.

Each permit will be sold for $5. A hunter may purchase one permit for each of the remaining WMA permit hunts, and there is no limit to the number of permits a person may buy. However, many of the remaining hunts are on the same days, so hunters should pay attention to the dates as well as the location before purchasing.

Most of the more highly sought WMAs were completely filled during permit drawing, which occurred earlier this month, but permits remain for a few excellent WMAs. Seven WMAs still have unclaimed permits for modern gun season, some of which have historically offered good chances at deer hunting success. Alternative firearms season and the Special Youth Modern Gun Deer Hunt also are well represented, with four WMAs showing leftover permits available. The Mobility Impaired Deer Hunt on Freddie Black Choctaw Island Research Area East Unit also offers a fantastic opportunity at an excellent quality buck, and 19 permits are available for that hunt going into the leftover permit sale.

The leftover permit sale is on a first-come, first-served basis, and the purchase may be made online (www.agfc.com, click “Buy Licenses/Check Game” on the upper right side of the website).

Visit https://www.agfc.com/ education/wma-deer-hunt- permits to see a list of available permits.

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