Arrowhead Credit Union and ArrowHeart Foundation Receive the Ronald McDonald House Golden Spatula Award

Executive Director Jernine McBride and Development Director Thomas Franke presenting the Ronald McDonald House Inland Empire Golden Spatula Award to Arrowhead Credit Union and the ArrowHeart Foundation.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On July 1, 2026, Arrowhead Credit Union and ArrowHeart Foundation were presented with the Ronald McDonald House Inland Empire Golden Spatula Award from Executive Director Jernine McBride and Development Director Thomas Franke, at the ArrowHeart Suite in Rancho Cucamonga, for their continued dedication and service to the Ronald McDonald House Inland Empire.The Golden Spatula is an honorary award frequently presented by individual Ronald McDonald Houses to recognize dedicated volunteers, corporate groups, or community members who go above and beyond in the kitchen. The ArrowHeart Foundation has donated much of its time to the Ronald McDonald House “Meals of Love” program in Loma Linda, CA.“We are so excited to acknowledge the ArrowHeart Foundation for their support with the Meals of Love program,” said Franke. “For over three years now, the ArrowHeart Foundation has been consistently coming to the House to provide meals for families. They have provided over 1,500 meals for caretakers, families, and patients at the House. That’s a huge impact and we really appreciate it.”The “Meals of Love” program is one of the most popular volunteer events for Arrowhead Credit Union team members. Volunteers prepare and serve hot meals to the families who are staying at the House while their child or loved one is being cared for at a nearby hospital. In the three years since ArrowHeart began supporting this event, more than 320 team members have volunteered.Volunteers not only prepare meals, but they also get to meet and connect with the families at the House. The partnership with the Ronald McDonald House has given the volunteers a firsthand look at the hardships many families face while their loved ones are being treated. With the need to remain close, parents often put their own needs aside; many families staying in the House experience food insecurity, high medical expenses, and lost income.The warm, homemade meals volunteers prepare often provide temporary comfort and relief during these difficult times. Sometimes even a simple lunch like a taco or pasta bar gives parents and caregivers a moment to connect with each other and volunteers while they brace for or recharge from a heavy day.ArrowHeart Executive Director and Arrowhead Credit Union Vice President of Philanthropy and Community Impact, Stefanie Villalobos has volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House on numerous occasions and reflected on the impact those experiences have had."During one of our volunteer visits, we met a mother who had been staying at the Ronald McDonald House for more than 180 days while her son received care in the NICU," said Villalobos. "Each time we returned, she shared updates on his progress. On one visit, she was overjoyed to tell us he was finally going home. She also shared how much it meant to have a warm, home-cooked meal waiting after such long and emotional days at the hospital. Moments like that are a powerful reminder that supporting families isn't always about grand gestures—sometimes it's simply about being there when they need it most."Villalobos also said, “It is a great honor to receive this award from the Ronald McDonald House Inland Empire. We are humbled by their constant efforts to help the families of so many children and hope to continue to work with them not only at their Loma Linda location, but with their Central and Northern Arizona location.”The ArrowHeart Foundation was established by Arrowhead Credit Union in 2013 as a 501(c)(3) foundation for the purpose of giving back to communities the Credit Union serves. The Foundation partners with other 501(c)(3) organizations—as well as gives directly to the community—through volunteerism, food and clothing donations, distributing life essential bags to the unhoused, and academic scholarship awards. In total, the Foundation hosts more than 100 events annually and fills countless donation requests from community partners.About ArrowHeart FoundationArrowHeart Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization established by Arrowhead Credit Union in 2013. Their philosophy of "people helping people" is at the center of what they do. The work they do and the funds they raise stay local and benefit the people and communities served by Arrowhead Credit Union. Visit arrowheadcu.org/arrowheart for more information About Arrowhead Credit UnionArrowhead Credit Union was established in 1949 and is dedicated to building strong communities. Arrowhead has $2.9 billion in assets and serves more than 200,000 members across the United States. Visit arrowheadcu.org for more information ###

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