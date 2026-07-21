MWD Web Design Announces $200 Off Summer Special for New Website Designs and Website Redesigns

MWD Web Design announces a $200 off summer special for new website designs and website redesigns to help businesses improve their online presence.

Florida web design company launches limited-time promotion to help businesses improve their websites and strengthen their online presence.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MWD Web Design , Inc., a Florida web design and digital marketing company with more than 20 years of experience, has announced a limited-time summer special offering $200 off qualifying new website design and website redesign projects.The promotion is available to businesses looking to build a professional website from the ground up or improve an existing website that is outdated, difficult to navigate, slow, or no longer supports their marketing goals.MWD Web Design creates custom websites designed around each client’s business, brand, audience, and long-term objectives. The company specializes in responsive WordPress website design, website redesign services , ecommerce development, search engine optimization, branding, digital marketing, and ongoing website support.“A company’s website is often the first meaningful interaction a potential customer has with the business,” said Patrick Mabarak, founder of MWD Web Design. “Our summer special gives businesses an opportunity to create a stronger online presence while saving $200 on a qualifying website project.”MWD Web Design takes a strategy-driven approach to website development. Before a new website is designed, the company evaluates the client’s goals, audience, messaging, competitors, and desired customer actions. These insights help shape the website structure, navigation, design, content presentation, and calls to action.New website design projects may include custom WordPress development , responsive layouts, mobile optimization, user-friendly navigation, search engine-friendly site architecture, performance optimization, conversion-focused calls to action, and functionality selected for the needs of the business.The summer special also applies to qualifying website redesign projects. MWD Web Design’s website redesign services are intended for businesses whose current websites may have outdated designs, unclear messaging, poor mobile experiences, slow performance, confusing navigation, or limited search visibility.During a redesign, MWD Web Design reviews the existing website’s structure, messaging, user experience, technical performance, and SEO foundation. The website is then rebuilt with modern design standards, improved navigation, clearer content, stronger calls to action, and a responsive layout that works across desktop computers, tablets, and mobile devices.Every website created by MWD Web Design is built to serve a business purpose. Rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all approach, the company creates websites that reflect the client’s identity, communicate services clearly, support search visibility, and guide visitors toward taking action.In addition to website design and redesign services, MWD Web Design provides search engine optimization, Answer Engine Optimization, content marketing, PPC management, branding and strategy, ecommerce development, website maintenance, analytics, and performance tracking. These services can be integrated to help businesses attract customers and build a more effective digital presence.MWD Web Design has helped businesses throughout Florida and beyond develop websites that combine professional design, functionality, usability, and long-term scalability. The company’s portfolio includes websites created for service businesses, professional organizations, ecommerce companies, churches, technology providers, and other growing organizations.The $200 summer discount is available for a limited time and applies to qualifying new website design and complete website redesign projects. Promotion eligibility and project requirements will be confirmed during the consultation and proposal process.Businesses interested in using the summer special can contact MWD Web Design at 727-810-8991, email support@mwdwebs.com, or visit https://mwdwebs.com/ to request a website consultation.About MWD Web Design, Inc.MWD Web Design, Inc. is a Florida web design and digital marketing company with more than 20 years of experience. The company provides custom WordPress website design, website redesign, ecommerce development, search engine optimization, Answer Engine Optimization, branding, PPC management, website maintenance, content marketing, and other digital services. MWD Web Design creates responsive, performance-focused websites designed to help businesses improve visibility, attract customers, and grow online.

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