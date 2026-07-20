New Haven Woman Arrested After Investigation into Theft from Medicaid Program

(Rocky Hill, CT) - A New Haven woman has been arrested and charged with stealing from the Medicaid program.

Bethsabee Bernadel, age 53, of New Haven, was arrested on July 16, 2026 by Inspectors from the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney and charged with one count of Health Insurance Fraud, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53-442, and one count of Larceny in the First Degree by Defrauding a Public Community, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-122(a)(3).

An investigation by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit found that Bernadel, while employed as a Personal Care Assistant (PCA) for one recipient and a PCA Supervisor for a second recipient, submitted timesheets and was paid for services that were not provided. The PCA program is a Medicaid-funded program which provides recipients who have permanent, severe, and chronic disabilities, funds to hire PCAs to physically assist them with daily self-care activities that enable them to reside in their homes and remain in the community.

The investigation revealed that between March 1, 2021 and March 23, 2023, Bernadel created and submitted time sheets for hours during which she performed no supervisory duties. She also submitted timesheets for hours she did not work and for services she did not provide. The investigation concluded that Bernadel fraudulently billed Medicaid and received an amount of $7,700.12 in Medicaid payments she was not entitled to.

The money profited by her in the amount of $7,700.12 constitutes the crime of Larceny in the First Degree by Defrauding a Public Community. The submission of claims to the Department of Social Services provided by Bernadel contained false, incomplete, deceptive, or misleading information which constitutes Health Insurance Fraud.

Bernadel was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear on July 27, 2026 in Bridgeport Superior Court. The charges are merely accusations, and she is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Larceny in the First Degree by Defrauding a Public Community and Health Insurance Fraud, are classified as B felonies and are each punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

The case was investigated and will be prosecuted by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. The Unit is grateful for the assistance of the Connecticut Department of Social Services – Office of Quality Assurance, Connecticut Department of Developmental Services, and the Newington Police Department.

The Connecticut Medicaid Fraud Control Unit receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $2,612,588 for the fiscal year of October 1, 2025, through September 30, 2026. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $870,858 for the same fiscal year, is funded by the State of Connecticut.

Anyone with knowledge of suspected fraud or abuse in the public healthcare system is asked to contact the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit at the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney at (860) 258-5986.