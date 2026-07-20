Western Cape offers free vehicle safety checks for scholar and public transport vehicles, 21 to 23 Jul
As learners prepare to return to school next week, the Western Cape Government is offering free vehicle safety checks for scholar transport and public transport vehicles from 21 to 23 July 2026. The initiative supports safer journeys for learners and commuters by encouraging drivers and operators to proactively assess the condition of their vehicles.
The free safety checks will be conducted between 8am and 3pm at Gene Louw Traffic College and participating vehicle testing centres across the province, in partnership with municipalities and vehicle testing centres. Operators and drivers are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity before returning to their regular transport services
The inspections are not full roadworthy tests, but practical safety assessments carried out by qualified vehicle examiners. Following the inspection, operators will receive a printed report identifying any defects or safety concerns that require attention, enabling drivers and operators to address potential issues before they become a risk on the road. The inspections will cover key vehicle safety components, including: tyres; braking system; lights; suspension; CV joints; exhaust system; windscreen wipers and other critical safety elements.
The initiative forms part of the Western Cape Government's ongoing commitment to improving road safety and promoting a culture of preventative vehicle maintenance. Western Cape Mobility Department’s Chief Director for Traffic Management, Maxine Bezuidenhout, said the timing of the initiative is particularly important as thousands of learners return to school after the holiday period. "For many families, scholar transport is an essential service that they trust every day. These free vehicle safety checks provide operators with an opportunity to identify and address potential safety concerns. While this is not a roadworthy test, it is a practical preventative measure that can make a meaningful difference to road safety. We encourage every scholar transport and public transport operator to make use of this free service and demonstrate their commitment to the safety of the passengers they transport."
Preventative vehicle maintenance remains one of the most effective ways to reduce breakdowns and prevent avoidable incidents. By identifying defects early, drivers and operators can improve the safety and reliability of the vehicles that thousands of learners and commuters depend on every day.
Free vehicle safety checks
Dates: 21–23 July 2026
Time: 08:00–15:00
Participating vehicle safety check centres:
- Gene Louw Traffic Training College, Brackenfell Blvd, Brackenfell
- Swartland Municipality, St Thomas St, Malmesbury
- Swartland Municipality, River Str, Moorreesburg
- Cape Agulhas Municipality, 1 Dirkie Uys Str, Bredasdorp
- Cederberg Municipality, 2A Voortrekker Str, Clanwilliam
- Cederberg Municipality, Citrusdal Traffic Department, Citrusdal
- Hessequa Municipality, 48 Mulder Str, Riversdale
- Beaufort West Municipality, Lock Way, Newton, Beaufort West
- City of Cape Town – Kuils River, Fabriek Str, Kuils River
- City of Cape Town – Bellrail, 2 Reed Str, Bellville
- AVTS Airport, Boston Circle, Airport Industria
- AVTS Bellville, Cnr Duminy and Voortrekker Rd, Bellville
- AVTS CBD, 86 Sir Lowry Rd, Cape Town
- AVTS Kenilworth, 422 Imam Haron Rd, Lansdowne
- AVTS Strand, 3 Calvyn Str, Strand
- AVTS Table View, 139 Blaauwberg Rd, Table View
- AVTS Wingfield, Olympic Park, Voortrekker Rd, Goodwood
- Lansdowne VTS, Unit 21, Cnr Blomvlei Rd and Jan Smuts Drive, Lansdowne
Media Enquiries
Muneera Allie
Head of Communication
Western Cape Mobility Department
Muneera.Allie@westerncape.gov.za
Tel: 021 483 9483
#ServicedeliveryZA
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