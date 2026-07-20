Western Cape offers free vehicle safety checks for scholar and public transport vehicles, 21 to 23 Jul

As learners prepare to return to school next week, the Western Cape Government is offering free vehicle safety checks for scholar transport and public transport vehicles from 21 to 23 July 2026. The initiative supports safer journeys for learners and commuters by encouraging drivers and operators to proactively assess the condition of their vehicles.

The free safety checks will be conducted between 8am and 3pm at Gene Louw Traffic College and participating vehicle testing centres across the province, in partnership with municipalities and vehicle testing centres. Operators and drivers are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity before returning to their regular transport services

The inspections are not full roadworthy tests, but practical safety assessments carried out by qualified vehicle examiners. Following the inspection, operators will receive a printed report identifying any defects or safety concerns that require attention, enabling drivers and operators to address potential issues before they become a risk on the road. The inspections will cover key vehicle safety components, including: tyres; braking system; lights; suspension; CV joints; exhaust system; windscreen wipers and other critical safety elements.

The initiative forms part of the Western Cape Government's ongoing commitment to improving road safety and promoting a culture of preventative vehicle maintenance. Western Cape Mobility Department’s Chief Director for Traffic Management, Maxine Bezuidenhout, said the timing of the initiative is particularly important as thousands of learners return to school after the holiday period. "For many families, scholar transport is an essential service that they trust every day. These free vehicle safety checks provide operators with an opportunity to identify and address potential safety concerns. While this is not a roadworthy test, it is a practical preventative measure that can make a meaningful difference to road safety. We encourage every scholar transport and public transport operator to make use of this free service and demonstrate their commitment to the safety of the passengers they transport."

Preventative vehicle maintenance remains one of the most effective ways to reduce breakdowns and prevent avoidable incidents. By identifying defects early, drivers and operators can improve the safety and reliability of the vehicles that thousands of learners and commuters depend on every day.

Free vehicle safety checks

Dates: 21–23 July 2026

Time: 08:00–15:00

Participating vehicle safety check centres:

Gene Louw Traffic Training College, Brackenfell Blvd, Brackenfell

Swartland Municipality, St Thomas St, Malmesbury

Swartland Municipality, River Str, Moorreesburg

Cape Agulhas Municipality, 1 Dirkie Uys Str, Bredasdorp

Cederberg Municipality, 2A Voortrekker Str, Clanwilliam

Cederberg Municipality, Citrusdal Traffic Department, Citrusdal

Hessequa Municipality, 48 Mulder Str, Riversdale

Beaufort West Municipality, Lock Way, Newton, Beaufort West

City of Cape Town – Kuils River, Fabriek Str, Kuils River

City of Cape Town – Bellrail, 2 Reed Str, Bellville

AVTS Airport, Boston Circle, Airport Industria

AVTS Bellville, Cnr Duminy and Voortrekker Rd, Bellville

AVTS CBD, 86 Sir Lowry Rd, Cape Town

AVTS Kenilworth, 422 Imam Haron Rd, Lansdowne

AVTS Strand, 3 Calvyn Str, Strand

AVTS Table View, 139 Blaauwberg Rd, Table View

AVTS Wingfield, Olympic Park, Voortrekker Rd, Goodwood

Lansdowne VTS, Unit 21, Cnr Blomvlei Rd and Jan Smuts Drive, Lansdowne

Media Enquiries

Muneera Allie

Head of Communication

Western Cape Mobility Department

Muneera.Allie@westerncape.gov.za

Tel: 021 483 9483

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