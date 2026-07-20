Deputy Minister Jack Bloom launches DWS Clear Rivers Campaign at Apies River, Tshwane, 20 Jul

Deputy Minister Dr Jack Bloom to launch DWS Clear Rivers Campaign at Apies River, Tshwane

Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister, Dr Jack Bloom will lead the launch of the Department of Water and Sanitation’s (DWS) annual Clear Rivers Campaign at the Apies River in Pretoria North, City of Tshwane on Monday, 20 July 2026.

The launch of the campaign is part of Mandela Month programme and is held in partnership with the City of Tshwane and other stakeholders.

The campaign forms part of DWS's ongoing commitment to protecting South Africa's precious water resources through community participation, environmental stewardship and volunteerism. In line with the 2026 campaign theme, "South Africa is a water-scarce country: Clean up and protect our water resources," the initiative encourages citizens to dedicate their time towards cleaning and preserving rivers, streams, wetlands and other freshwater ecosystems.

South Africa is among the world's water-scarce countries, making the protection of rivers and other freshwater resources a national priority. The campaign seeks to mobilise communities, government institutions, the private sector, civil society organisations and other stakeholders to work together in promoting healthy river ecosystems, preventing pollution and fostering responsible environmental behaviour.

The campaign aims to:

Promote environmental awareness and responsible water resource management.

Encourage volunteerism and active citizen participation in protecting rivers and freshwater ecosystems.

Raise awareness about the importance of healthy rivers for water security, biodiversity, livelihoods and sustainable development.

Strengthen partnerships between government, communities, civil society and the private sector in preventing pollution and conserving water resources.

The event will include a river clean-up exercise involving government officials, local communities, environmental organisations, youth volunteers and other stakeholders, demonstrating a shared commitment to safeguarding South Africa's water resources for present and future generations.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Monday, 20 July 2026

Time: 10:00 – 12:00

Venue: Apies River, Pretoria North, City of Tshwane, Gauteng

For media confirmations please contact Ms Maria Lebese on 082 611 9264 / lebesem@dws.gov.za or Mr Sanku Tsunke on 066 299 2915 / tsunkes@dws.gov.za

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