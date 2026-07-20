Deputy President Paul Mashatile: Mandela Day Water Services project launch



Programme Directors, Minister Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi and Deputy Minister Jomo Sibiya;

Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Honourable Thami Ntuli;

Honourable Minister and Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation;

Members of the Executive Council;

Mayors and Councillors present;

Chairperson of the Provincial House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders, Inkosi Shinga;

Amakhosi and Traditional Leaders;

Religious Leaders;

Community Representatives;

Distinguished Guests;

Ladies and Gentlemen;

Sanibonani.

Let me begin with these words (Ngifisaukuqala ngala mazwi):

"The world remains beset by so much suffering, poverty and deprivation. It is in your hands to make our world a better one for all, especially the poor, vulnerable and marginalised."

These words of Tata Nelson Mandela, spoken at his 90th birthday in 2008, remind us of our responsibility to act. Today, as we commemorate Mandela Day, we respond to that call through practical action that uplifts communities.

As we launch the Mandela Day Water Services Project and Acceleration Programme for Unserved Communities, we recommit to ensuring that all South Africans have access to basic services essential for human dignity and health, especially clean and reliable water, honouring Madiba's legacy through our actions.

Amanzi ayimpilo, futhi amanzi aletha isidima.

Water is a fundamental human right enshrined in our Constitution. When a community has no access to clean and reliable water, it is denied more than a basic service; it is denied dignity, opportunity and the full enjoyment of its constitutional rights.

Let me emphasise this, uma umphakathiungenawo amanzi ahlanzekile, uyaphucwaisithunzi namathuba.

We cannot fully claim equality or development as long as vulnerable groups, including women, children, and the elderly, endure significant hardships like long journeys for water due to insufficient infrastructure. Addressing these issues is essential to honouring Nelson Mandela's legacy.

Today, through the Babanango Water Supply Scheme, we are declaring that access to water cannot be a privilege enjoyed by some; it must be a reality for all.

Ngohlelo lwamanzi eBabanango, simemezelaukuthi ukufinyelela amanzi akuyona into yabambalwa kuphela, kodwa ilungelolabantu bonke.

We are saying that no community is too remote, too small or too poor to be affected by development. We bring hope where there has been doubt, dignity where there has been struggle, and opportunity where there have been obstacles. Yes, it has taken longer than we all thought; you have waited far too long to have reliable access to clean drinking water.

The completion of the Babanango Community Water Supply Scheme, however, is a milestone in the Government’s efforts to extend access to basic services and improve the lives of rural communities. The plan will provide the surrounding communities with sustainable access to potable water, bringing the benefit of a more secure and dignified future to thousands of residents.

This project demonstrates the potential of government collaboration with communities and traditional leadership across all spheres. It is a practical expression of the District Development Model (DDM), our Government'sapproach to building a capable, responsive and developmental state.

The DDM stresses that national, provincial, and local governments need to work together to solve challenges in their communities. By adopting a "One Plan" approach, barriers are being dismantled, resources are aligned, and service delivery is expedited, making government more accessible and development more attuned to local needs.

The Babanango Water Supply Scheme is a concrete example of this approach in action. The scheme combines protected spring water sources, a borehole backup system, a water treatment plant, reservoirs, pipelines and distribution infrastructure to provide up to 500 000 litres of treated water per day to surrounding communities.

Lolu hlelo luzoletha amalitha angu-500,000 amanzi ahlanzekile nsuku zonke ezindaweniezibandakanya iNgwebeni, Enkanini, Nkonjane, Nhlengile kanye neNkangala.

Today we also recognise the dedicated efforts of the Department of Water and Sanitation, uMngeni-uThukela Water, the provincial government, local government, contractors, engineers, community structures, workers and all stakeholders who contributed towards making this project a reality.

Compatriots, this event forms part of a much broader national effort. Our country continues to face significant water supply challenges in many parts of the country. Climate variability, ageing infrastructure, population growth, vandalism and underinvestment have all placed increasing pressure on our water systems.

Recognising these challenges, Government has prioritised water security as a national imperative. Under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa, Government has established interventions to accelerate water infrastructure development and improve service delivery.

These efforts are aligned with the priorities articulated in successive State of the Nation Addresses and are supported by the work of the presidential structures established to address the country's water challenges.

This is being done through the National Water Access Acceleration Programme, which was launched by the Minister of Water and Sanitation, to rapidly expand access to safe and reliable water services to communities that remain unserved or underserved.

Government is accelerating water access through boreholes, spring protection, rainwater harvesting and rehabilitation of schemes.

Uhulumeni uyashesha ekuletheni amanzingokumba imithombo, ukuvikela imithomboyemvelo, ukuqoqa amanzi emvula kanyenokuvuselela izinhlelo ezikhona.

These interventions are helping us to reach communities more quickly while building long-term resilience and sustainability.

Government has also initiated the Water Services Infrastructure Grant to tackle localised water issues, reduce infrastructure backlogs, and enhance water and sanitation services in rural and underserved areas.

Today, as part of the Mandela Day Programme, we also symbolically launch and hand over 27 decentralised water supply interventions across KwaZulu-Natal.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

As we honour Madiba’s legacy, we must recommit to creating communities where everyone has access to basic services and rural areas receive equitable service quality.

We must continue to work together, Government, business, civil society, traditional leaders and communities – to protect and maintain the infrastructure we build.

The sustainability of projects such as this one depends on community ownership and active participation. We must protect this infrastructure against vandalism and misuse so that future generations can continue to benefit from these important investments.

To the people of Babanango and the surrounding communities, this project is yours. Protect it. Value it. Use it wisely. Luvikele. Lulonde. Nilusebenzisengobuhlakani.

Government remains committed to ensuring that every South African has access to safe, reliable and sustainable water services. We will continue to accelerate investment in water infrastructure and work tirelessly to improve service delivery in all corners of our country.

To conclude, let us remember the words of Nelson Mandela, who reminded us that 'What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead."

Today, through this project, we restore dignity, deliver freedom, and honour Madiba’s legacy through action. Namuhla, ngalolu hlelo, sibuyisela isithunzi, silethainkululeko, futhi sihlonipha ifa likaMadibangezindlela ezibonakalayo.

Thank you. Ngiyabonga.

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