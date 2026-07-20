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MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela provides update on progress in addressing Minibus Taxi Sector Challenges, 20 Jul

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will this afternoon, on Monday, 20 July 2026, host a media briefing to provide an update on progress made in addressing challenges within the minibus taxi industry following a series of engagements conducted across various regions.

The MEC will outline key interventions implemented to stabilise and strengthen the sector, including measures to resolve the backlog of operating licences and broader efforts aimed at improving compliance, governance, and safety within the industry.

The department has taken a decisive action to restore order, improve compliance, and professionalise the minibus taxi industry.

Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date: Monday, 20 July 2026
Time: 15h00
Venue: Gautrain Management Agency Offices, 44 Grand Central Blvd, Grand Central, Midrand

 Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with Mr King Mthombeni on 071 400 0915.

#GovZAUpdates 

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MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela provides update on progress in addressing Minibus Taxi Sector Challenges, 20 Jul

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