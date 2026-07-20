Joint Communiqué of the fourth Session of South Africa-Namibia Bi-National Commission (BNC)

1. At the invitation of His Excellency Mr Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa, Her Excellency Dr Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, President of the Republic of Namibia, undertook a Working Visit to South Africa to co-chair the Fourth Session of the South Africa – Namibia Bi-National Commission (BNC), which was held in Pretoria, Republic of South Africa, on 17 July 2026.

2. The Fourth Session of the BNC was preceded by a Meeting of Senior Officials from 14 to 15 July 2026, and the Ministerial Segment on 16 July 2026, which reviewed progress in the implementation of decisions and programmes agreed upon, during previous sessions and prepared recommendations for consideration by the Heads of State.

3. The Heads of State recalled the historic bonds of friendship, solidarity and common struggle that have united the peoples of South Africa and Namibia over many decades. They reaffirmed that these enduring ties continue to underpin the excellent bilateral relations and expanding strategic partnership between the two sisterly countries.

4. The two Presidents reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction with the steady growth of cooperation between the two countries. They reiterated their commitment to further strengthening political, economic, social and cultural relations for the mutual benefit of their peoples.

5. The two Presidents exchanged views on regional, continental and international developments of mutual interest. In this regard, they reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation within the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the African Union (AU) and other multilateral fora, and to advancing regional and continental peace and security, economic integration and sustainable development. Accordingly, the Leaders underscored the urgency of accelerating the implementation of approved regional and continental frameworks, such as the SADC Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2020–2030, the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

6. Namibia expressed its support for South Africa as the host of the 46th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government in August 2026 and wished South Africa success in discharging its responsibilities within the regional organisation.

7. The Fourth Session reviewed progress on the implementation of the decisions of the Third Session of the BNC and subsequent bilateral engagements. The two sides welcomed progress achieved across the various sectors of cooperation, while acknowledging the need to accelerate the implementation of outstanding decisions and agreements. The two Leaders agreed that future cooperation should increasingly focus on measurable programmes and projects capable of generating tangible economic and developmental benefits for the peoples of both countries.

8. Recognising the geographical proximity, economic interdependence and complementary resource endowments of South Africa and Namibia, the two Presidents underscored the need to deepen bilateral economic cooperation. They agreed to promote greater trade and investment, strengthen cross-border value chains, facilitate private-sector partnerships and pursue opportunities for joint industrial development and beneficiation.

9. The two sides welcomed ongoing cooperation in the mining, petroleum and natural gas sectors and agreed to explore opportunities for enhanced collaboration across the mineral and energy value chains.

10. They emphasised the importance of cooperation in exploration, skills development, research, technology, local value addition and beneficiation, with a view to supporting industrialisation, economic diversification, energy security and employment creation.

11. The two Presidents reaffirmed the strategic importance of energy cooperation and agreed to deepen collaboration in electricity generation and transmission, renewable energy and regional energy security, including by accelerating the implementation of the Kudu Gas Power Project.

12. The two sides underscored the importance of efficient transport and logistics networks in facilitating bilateral and regional trade. In this regard, they reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation on the Trans-Kalahari Corridor and other transport links connecting the two countries and the wider Southern African region, including through measures aimed at improving infrastructure, reducing logistical constraints and facilitating the efficient movement of goods and people.

13. The two Presidents further emphasised the importance of cooperation in water resource management, agriculture and food security, public health, skills development and public-sector capacity building. They agreed that cooperation in these areas should contribute directly to resilience, improved service delivery and the socio-economic well-being of their peoples.

14. The two Presidents welcomed the signing of seven (7) bilateral agreements and instruments of cooperation between the Government of the Republic of South Africa and the Government of the Republic of Namibia, namely:

I. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the Field of Employment and Labour;

II. The MoU between the National School of Government of the Republic of South Africa and the Namibia Institute of Public Administration and Management on Strengthening Exchanges and Cooperation to Establish a Framework for Cooperative Relations to Encourage and Promote Cooperation in areas of Capacity Building of Public Officials;

III. The Bilateral Air Services Agreement;

IV. The MoU on Cooperation in the Legal Field;

V. The MoU on Cooperation in the Field of Correctional Services;

VI. The Economic Partnership Agreement between the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the South Africa Chamber of Commerce and Industry;

VII. The MoU on Bilateral Cooperation in the Field of Gender Equality and Women`s Empowerment.

15. The two Heads of State while emphasising the paramount importance of enhanced economic cooperation between the two countries, welcomed the convening of the South Africa-Namibia Business Forum on 17 July 2026, noting that it is a strategic Public-Private Partnership platform aimed at promoting greater economic cooperation between the two countries.

16. The two Presidents directed the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies to develop clear implementation plans for the decisions and agreements arising from the Fourth Session of the BNC, with defined responsibilities and timeframes. They further directed Senior Officials to monitor implementation on a regular basis and to use the Mid-Term Review mechanism to assess progress, address impediments and ensure accountability for agreed commitments.

17. The President of the Republic of Namibia expressed sincere appreciation to the Government and people of the Republic of South Africa for the warm hospitality extended to the Namibian delegation during their stay in Pretoria.

18. The President of the Republic of Namibia further invited the President of the Republic of South Africa to undertake a Working Visit to the Republic of Namibia to co-chair the Fifth Session of the Bi-National Commission at a mutually agreed date.

19. The President of the Republic of South Africa accepted the invitation extended by The President of the Republic of Namibia to undertake a Working Visit to the Republic of Namibia to co-chair the Fifth Session of the Bi-National Commission at a mutually agreed date.

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