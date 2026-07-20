CT Dept. of Labor: Mid-Year Jobs Report: Payroll Jobs at All-Time High; Employers Add 1500 Jobs in June, Unemployment Rate 5.2%

(Wethersfield, CT) – Connecticut Department of Labor (CTDOL) Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo today released the mid-year labor situation report. Employers added an estimated 1,500 jobs last month; May was revised from 500 jobs added to 1,100 jobs added. Connecticut payrolls hit a new all-time high of 1,726,500 jobs. While unemployment claims did not increase significantly, the state’s unemployment rate rose 0.1% to 5.2%.

“Overall, Connecticut’s economy remains stable with job growth currently outpacing the nation,” said Commissioner Bartolomeo. “The unemployment rate rose over the first half of the year as employers have slowed hiring, leaving job seekers in the market longer before they find work. Even with national and international uncertainties, Connecticut employers have added jobs and the state’s economy is growing slowly and steadily.”

“It’s unusual to see both relatively low unemployment claims and a high number of job postings and still have a rise in the unemployment rate,” said CTDOL Director of Research Patrick Flaherty. “Connecticut has workers looking for jobs and jobs waiting to be filled. It could signal a skills mismatch, but it’s more likely that employers remain cautious about hiring. As a result, workers are also staying put, so there isn’t as much movement in the market right now.”

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM THE REPORT

• In the first half of 2026, Connecticut added 9,500 jobs. (December 2025-June 2026)

• Total employment is now 1,726,500 jobs, a new high in Connecticut.

• Construction reached an 18-year employment high of 66,100; manufacturing had a strong first half of 2026.

• Health Care & Social Assistance is the largest industry in Connecticut and added the most jobs in 2025. It has increased by 3,300 jobs so far in 2026.

• Arts, Entertainment & Recreation and Finance & Insurance had the largest June declines.

• Unemployment rose from a low 4.3% in December 2025 to a moderate 5.2% in June 2026.

VIDEO WITH DIRECTOR FLAHERTY

#DOLDAILY: Major Takeaways from the June report

The federal Jobs Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) by state is now produced annually rather than monthly. Connecticut’s Help Wanted Online system shows more than 80,000 open jobs in the state; although employers may not be immediately hiring for all posted positions. Job seekers are encouraged to visit the CTDOL job fairs webpage for upcoming recruitment events in their area. Additionally, American Job Centers are available to provide free career assistance such as resume writing, job search, and interview preparation.

The July 2026 labor situation report will be released on August 20, 2026.



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