North West Legislature commemorate International Nelson Mandela Day ccross the North West Province, 20 to 21 Jul

North West Legislature Speaker Dr. Mohono, MPLs and Staff to commemorate International Nelson Mandela Day ccross the North West Province

On 20 and 21 July 2026, the Speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature, Dr. Desbo Mohono, together with Members of the Provincial Legislature (MPLs) and Legislature staff, will commemorate International Nelson Mandela Day at various centres and schools across all four districts of the North West Province.

The commemoration aims to inspire citizens to take-action and help build a better world by fostering a spirit of service, responsibility, and compassion—values championed by the late global icon Nelson Mandela. The day is also intended to encourage communities to observe this humanitarian occasion by promoting the ethos of ‘Vukuzenzele’ (self-initiative) in honour of Madiba’s enduring legacy.

Activities Planned for the Day Include:

Presiding Officers, MPLs and Legislature staff will participate in various community service activities such as:

Painting, cleaning, and plumbing at selected centres.

Donating 50 blankets to each of the identified care centres.

Distributing grocery hampers, sanitary towels, beanies, socks, and other essentials.

In some centres lunch will be hosted for the elderly and beneficiaries.

Distributing 200 school shoes per district to schools across all districts after reopening as part of the Mandela Day continuation.

Gardening and planting of trees.

Programme Highlights:

The programme will begin at 09h00 and unfold as follows:

Monday, 20 July 2026

Deputy Speaker of the Legislature, Hon. Collen Maine will be at Maubane Healthcare Centre in Maubane, Moretele Local Municipality.

Tuesday, 21 July 2026

Speaker of the Legislature, Dr. Desbo Mohono: Mowcs Hospice in Tswelelang Township, Wolmaranstad in Maquassi Hills Local Municipality.

Chief Whip Hon. Motlalepula Rosho: Boikhutso Hospice in Lichtenburg in Ditsobotla Local Municipality.

Chairperson of Chairpersons Hon. Tebogo Modise: Ikageng Adult Centre in Pule Leeuw High School and Saruchera Primary School in Vryburg, Naledi Local Municipality.

For more information, contact Ms. Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.

Namhla Luhabe

Deputy Manager – Communications.

North West Provincial Legislature

Tel : (018) 392 7000

Cell : 079 527 0628

Email : namhla@nwpl.org.za

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