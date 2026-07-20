Sport, Arts and Culture on the passing of Seputla Sebogodi

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, and Deputy Minister Peace Mabe have learnt with great sadness of the passing of legendary South African actor, playwright, director and theatre practitioner Seputla Sebogodi.

Born and raised in Pretoria, Seputla Sebogodi devoted his life to the arts and became one of South Africa's most loved and respected performers. His career stretched over more than 40 years, during which he entertained, inspired and mentored generations of South Africans.

He will forever be remembered for his iconic role as Kenneth Mashaba in Generations, a character that became part of South African television history. His talent was also seen in productions such as Yizo Yizo, Scandal!, Rhythm City, The River, The Republic and the internationally acclaimed film The Woman King.

Long before television made him a household name, Sebogodi had already earned respect on the theatre stage as an actor, playwright and director. He dedicated much of his career to developing young talent and telling authentic South African stories. His outstanding contribution to the industry earned him several honours, including a Shell Road to Fame Award and South African Film and Television Awards for his performances in Generations and The Republic.

Minister Gayton McKenzie said:

“Bra Seputla was not just an actor, he was family to millions of South Africans who welcomed him into their homes for decades. Kenneth Mashaba became a legend because Seputla brought that character to life in a way that nobody else could. He opened doors for so many young artists and showed the world what South African talent looks like. We have lost one of the greatest to ever do it. We thank him for everything he gave this country. May he rest in peace."

Deputy Minister Peace Mabe said:

"Bra Seputla's legacy lives on through the many lives he touched on stage, on screen and behind the scenes. He was a gifted storyteller, a mentor and a proud ambassador of South African arts and culture. We have lost a true icon and our heartfelt condolences go to his family, friends and the entire creative community."

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture extends its deepest condolences to the Sebogodi family, his friends, colleagues and the entire South African creative sector.

His contribution to South African arts and culture will never be forgotten.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

For media enquiries:

Ms. Stacey-Lee Khojane

Spokesperson: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

E-mail: StaceyK@dsac.gov.za



Cell: +27 77 608 7579

Ms. Zimasa Velaphi

Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

E-mail: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za



Cell: +27 72 172 8925

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