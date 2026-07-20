MEC Anton Bredell conducts oversight visit to Beaufort West as Western Cape strengthens water security and municipal service delivery

MEC Bredell conducts oversight visit to Beaufort West as Western Cape strengthens water security and municipal service delivery

Western Cape MEC of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Anton Bredell, on Friday conducted an oversight visit to Beaufort West Municipality to assess progress on several projects supported by the Western Cape Government, with a strong focus on improving water security and strengthening municipal service delivery.

"Beaufort West is a strategically important municipality in the Central Karoo, and the Western Cape Government remains committed to working alongside the municipality to address its challenges," said MEC Bredell.

"Our approach is practical. We identify the key risks, mobilise the necessary support, and work with municipalities to ensure that interventions lead to measurable improvements in the daily lives of residents."

A key focus of the visit was the municipality's ongoing efforts to strengthen its water security. The Western Cape Department of Local Government provided R2.6 million to restore and refurbish three vandalised municipal boreholes, helping to secure water supply for the town.

This investment forms part of a broader package of support aimed at improving Beaufort West's water resilience and reducing water losses. Through the Department's municipal support programme, additional assistance has been provided, including:

R500 000 for leak detection equipment to help reduce water losses, which have previously exceeded 60%;

R795 000 for water demand management initiatives and the installation of water meters to improve water conservation and revenue collection;

R100 000 for plumbing training to strengthen local technical capacity to respond to water-related challenges; and

Technical support for the development and implementation of the municipality's water planning and infrastructure priorities.

"Water security remains one of the most pressing challenges facing municipalities across South Africa, particularly in water-scarce regions like the Central Karoo. Every litre of water saved through better infrastructure, leak detection and improved management strengthens the municipality's resilience and protects this critical resource for future generations," MEC Bredell said.

During the oversight visit, the MEC also inspected progress on a number of other projects supported by the Department of Local Government.

Construction of the new multipurpose sports facility at the Rustdene Sports Ground is nearing completion. The R8.7 million project includes courts for netball, tennis, basketball, volleyball and five-a-side soccer, together with two 200-seat spectator stands. "This facility will become an important community asset. It creates opportunities for young people, encourages healthy lifestyles and provides a space where communities can come together," said MECBredell.

The MEC also visited the Hillside 2 residential area, where the Department supported an R11.5 million road upgrade project. The first phase has upgraded 940 metres of gravel roads to surfaced roads with associated stormwater infrastructure, improving access, mobility and living conditions for residents.

"Supporting municipalities is not a once-off intervention. It requires ongoing oversight, partnership and accountability. We will continue working with Beaufort West Municipality to strengthen its institutional capacity, improve infrastructure and ensure residents receive the reliable basic services they deserve."

Media Enquiries:

Wouter Kriel

Spokesperson for MEC Anton Bredell

Western Cape MEC of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning

079 694 3085

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