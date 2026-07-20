Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities invites media to apply for accreditation to cover 2026 National Women's Day Celebration

The Government of South Africa, through the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) in partnership with the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC), invites media to apply for accreditation to cover the 2026 National Women's Day Celebration.

This event marks the 70th anniversary of the 1956 Women's March, a pivotal moment in South Africa's liberation and democracy.

As part of the Milestones of Freedom programme, it celebrates the bravery and collective action of over 20,000 women who protested against pass laws on 9 August 1956.

This year's celebration emphasizes improving women's access to quality healthcare, vital for sustainable development, social justice, and economic growth.

The national event will be held on Sunday, 9 August 2026, at the Union Buildings, City of Tshwane, under the theme: “Empowered Women Empower The Nation.”

Members of the media who wish to cover the event are requested to complete the attached accreditation form in full and submit it via email to Madimetja Moleba at madimetjam@dsac.gov.za or Takalani Mukwevho at takalanim@gcis.gov.za.

Deadline for submission: Thursday, 23 July 2026 at 16:00.

NB: Please note: PDF submissions will not be accepted.

For media enquiries:

Ms Zimasa Velaphi

Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

E-mail: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 72 172 8925

Mr Cassius Selala

Head of Communication: Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities

Cell: +27 60 534 0672

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