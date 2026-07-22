America’s Service Commissions Names John Kelly as Incoming CEO

America's Service Commissions logo Headshot of John Kelly

Serve Colorado Executive Director Selected to Lead National Association Representing Governor State and Territorial Service Commissions

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Board of Directors of America’s Service Commissions (ASC) unanimously approved John Kelly of Denver, Colorado to be the organization’s next Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Kelly currently serves as Executive Director of Serve Colorado, the state service commission for the State of Colorado, located in the Office of Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera. John will assume his new role effective August 24.“John Kelly is well positioned to lead ASC during this vital period for the organization, the state service commission network, and the broader national service field,” said Chris Bugbee, Chair of America’s Service Commissions and CEO of the OneStar Foundation, the state service commission for Texas. “His experience across federal policy, national partnerships, and state leadership aligns directly with this role, particularly in building cross-sector coalitions, expanding funding strategies, and advancing innovative service models.”For nearly 30 years, America’s Service Commissions (ASC) has served as the nonpartisan, national membership association representing the 52 governor-led state and territorial service commissions. ASC is the collective voice of the state service network, supporting commissioners, service commission staff, governors’ offices, policymakers, and national partners working to advance service and volunteerism across the United States.Governor’s state service commissions lead the nation’s service movement by administering service and volunteer programs including 75 percent of the federal AmeriCorps funds. State service commissions partner with local communities to host AmeriCorps programs, mobilize AmeriCorps Volunteers to solve local challenges, and promote volunteering.As a national social sector leader with over 25 years of experience, John Kelly has been involved in every aspect of crafting social change strategies, including the development of public-private partnerships, designing innovative grantmaking strategies, and promoting service and volunteerism with the goal of making meaningful and measurable impact. He has worked at the community-level, as well as in the White House, and on the leadership team at the Corporation for National and Community Service.“ASC sits at the center of a pivotal moment for service,” said John Kelly, incoming CEO of ASC. “I am motivated by the opportunity to help position service as both a workforce and civic solution and to support ASC in leading the field through this next chapter.”# # #About America’s Service CommissionsAmerica’s Service Commissions (ASC) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan association representing and promoting the 52 Governor state and territorial service commissions across the United States with the mission to lead and elevate the commission network. State and territorial service commissions are governor-led public agencies or nonprofit organizations made up of more than 1,000 commissioners, private citizens leading the nation’s service movement and administering more than 75 percent of the federal AmeriCorps funds to address pressing community needs. Find your state service commission at https://www.statecommissions.org/find-your-commission

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