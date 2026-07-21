Building While Giving Reports Strong Demand for Denver Kitchen and Bath Remodels as Homeowners Prioritize ROI

Denver-based remodeling contractor sees increased inquiry volume for kitchen and bathroom projects heading into fall planning season

Homeowners we talk to are thinking about this differently than they were a few years ago.” — Roberto Diaz, Owner, Building While Giving

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building While Giving, a Denver-based residential remodeling contractor known for donating 5% of every project to a client-chosen charity, is reporting a significant uptick in homeowner inquiries for kitchen and bathroom remodels this summer. The trend reflects a broader pattern in the Denver metro area, where homeowners are prioritizing high-return renovation projects ahead of the fall real estate season.Owner Roberto Diaz attributes the increased activity to growing homeowner awareness of kitchen and bathroom remodeling as strategic investments in Denver's competitive housing market. "Homeowners we talk to are thinking about this differently than they were a few years ago," said Diaz. "They're not just remodeling for themselves, they're asking which projects will pay off when it's time to sell. Kitchen and bathroom work consistently comes up as the answer."According to national remodeling data, mid-range kitchen remodels in markets like Denver typically return 60–80% of investment at resale, with bathroom remodels delivering similarly strong returns. As home values in the Denver metro have remained resilient, well-executed kitchen and bathroom updates have become a reliable strategy for homeowners looking to protect and grow their equity.Building While Giving offers full kitchen remodeling services across the Denver metro area, including cabinet replacement, countertop installation, appliance upgrades, lighting improvements, and layout modifications. The company's bathroom remodeling services cover full gut remodels, shower and tub conversions, custom tile work, vanity installation, and heated floor systems.For homeowners planning projects this summer or fall, the company recommends beginning the planning process early. "Material lead times are real right now," Diaz noted. "Homeowners who start conversations in July are in a much better position than those who wait until October and expect a November finish date."In addition to residential kitchen and bathroom remodeling, Building While Giving serves the Denver metro and Colorado mountain communities including the Breckenridge and Vail areas. The company's charitable giving model, in which they donate 5% of every project to a client-selected nonprofit, has become a defining element of its brand since founding.More information about Building While Giving's kitchen remodeling Denver services and project portfolio is available at buildingwhilegiving.com.About Building While GivingBuilding While Giving is a Denver-based residential remodeling contractor specializing in kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, basement finishing, home additions, and whole-home renovations across the Denver metro area and Colorado mountain communities. The company donates 5% of every completed project to a nonprofit of the client's choosing. For more information, visit buildingwhilegiving.com or call (720) 968-7874.

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