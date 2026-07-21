North America's Premier Digitalization & AI in Mining Conference Returns to Toronto This September
Senior operators from Rio Tinto, Vale, Newmont, Anglo American and more - save CA$600 by July 24.
Taking place September 2–3, 2026 at The Westin Toronto Airport, the conference has become the go-to forum for operators leading digital transformation across the North American mining industry. Unlike vendor-led events, the program is built around the practitioners doing the work - executives and technology leaders from the world's largest producers sharing real results, hard lessons, and where they're headed next.
This year's sponsors include: IBM, SAP, ABB, YASH Technologies, SafetyCulture, FTP Solutions, Schneider Electric, Genwave Technologies, Godelius, PowerTrunk, Armada, Dimension Software, Dynamox, RtTech Software, SightPower, APLIED, Cascadia Scientific Inc., Sandvik, and more.
"The conversations that happen at this conference don't happen anywhere else," said Symon Rubens, CEO of Mining Innovation Network. "These are operators speaking candidly to operators about what AI is actually delivering in production environments, where digital programs have struggled, and how companies are building the capabilities to compete. That peer-to-peer exchange is what people keep coming back for."
This year's featured speaker roster reflects the breadth and seniority of the operator community attending:
- Jahaida Batallanos, General Manager Finance & Digital, Rio Tinto Aluminium & Lithium
- Ashina Buddu, VP Business Intelligence & Data Analytics, Anglo American
- Hassan el Bouhali, Chief Information Officer, Vale Base Metals
- Mauricio Hidalgo, Vice President & Head of Technology, IAMGOLD
- Mike Martos, Director Geoscience Digital Enablement, Newmont
- Alexis Ternoy, Chief Information Officer, Endeavour Mining
and many more!
The early-bird rate, saving delegates CA$600, closes July 24, 2026.
Register and view the full program at: mininginnovationnetwork.swoogo.com/dmna26
Kyle Cornish
Energy Conference Network
+1 832-426-1342
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.