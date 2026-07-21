North America's Premier Digitalization & AI in Mining Conference Returns to Toronto This September

Digitalization & AI in Mining North America Conference

Senior operators from Rio Tinto, Vale, Newmont, Anglo American and more - save CA$600 by July 24.

The conversations that happen at this conference don't happen anywhere else.” — Symon Rubens, CEO, Mining Innovation Network

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With seats filling and the early-bird deadline just days away, Mining Innovation Network is urging mining professionals to secure their place at the 5th Annual Digitalization & AI in Mining North America Conference before July 24, when a CA$600 discount expires.Taking place September 2–3, 2026 at The Westin Toronto Airport, the conference has become the go-to forum for operators leading digital transformation across the North American mining industry. Unlike vendor-led events, the program is built around the practitioners doing the work - executives and technology leaders from the world's largest producers sharing real results, hard lessons, and where they're headed next.This year's sponsors include: IBM, SAP, ABB, YASH Technologies, SafetyCulture, FTP Solutions, Schneider Electric, Genwave Technologies, Godelius, PowerTrunk, Armada, Dimension Software, Dynamox, RtTech Software, SightPower, APLIED, Cascadia Scientific Inc., Sandvik, and more."The conversations that happen at this conference don't happen anywhere else," said Symon Rubens, CEO of Mining Innovation Network. "These are operators speaking candidly to operators about what AI is actually delivering in production environments, where digital programs have struggled, and how companies are building the capabilities to compete. That peer-to-peer exchange is what people keep coming back for."This year's featured speaker roster reflects the breadth and seniority of the operator community attending:- Jahaida Batallanos, General Manager Finance & Digital, Rio Tinto Aluminium & Lithium- Ashina Buddu, VP Business Intelligence & Data Analytics, Anglo American- Hassan el Bouhali, Chief Information Officer, Vale Base Metals- Mauricio Hidalgo, Vice President & Head of Technology, IAMGOLD- Mike Martos, Director Geoscience Digital Enablement, Newmont- Alexis Ternoy, Chief Information Officer, Endeavour Miningand many more!The early-bird rate, saving delegates CA$600, closes July 24, 2026. Register and view the full program at: mininginnovationnetwork.swoogo.com/dmna26

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