Roadway Moving Earns Three Stevie® Awards for Excellence in Hiring, Workplace Culture, and Employee Experience

Roadway Moving earns three Stevie® Awards.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roadway Moving , a national moving, storage, relocation, packing, and logistics company, today announced it has earned three Stevie® Awards in the 11th annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers, recognizing the company's commitment to an exceptional workplace and employee experience.Roadway Moving received one Gold Stevie Award and two Silver Stevie Awards across three categories:• Gold Stevie Award – Recruitment and Talent Acquisition• Silver Stevie Award – Employer of the Year• Silver Stevie Award – Organizational CultureThe Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements, and HR-related products, solutions, and suppliers that help create and drive great places to work.Roadway Moving's submissions highlighted the company's belief that delivering an exceptional customer experience begins with investing in its people. From a personalized hiring process reflecting the company's white-glove service standards to cultivating a culture that unites more than 450 employees across 13 countries, Roadway Moving continues to prioritize the employee experience as a key driver of its national growth."I started Roadway Moving with one thing in mind, to put our employees first,” said Ross Sapir, Founder and CEO of Roadway Moving. "I’ve always believed employees are the most important part of any business because they’re the ones creating value everyday. The Roadway Moving way has remained simple and consistent from our first hire to more than 800 employees today. We treat our employees with respect, help them succeed, and in return, they take great care of our customers.”Roadway Moving has experienced significant momentum over the past year, expanding into new markets while continuing to invest in its employees, operational excellence, and customer experience. The Stevie Awards recognition follows several recent milestones for the company, including national expansion efforts, strategic partnerships, and continued investment in recruiting and workplace culture.More than 1,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 38 nations were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories, including Achievement in Workplace Safety & Compliance, Employer of the Year, Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year, Human Resources Team of the Year, Employee Relations Solution Provider of the Year, among others. Roadway Moving was nominated in the Achievement in Recruitment and Talent Acquisition, Employer of the Year – Consumer Services, and Achievement in Organizational Culture categories."We congratulate all of the winners in the 11th edition of the StevieAwards for Great Employers," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "We are proud to honor the organizations that are setting the standard as employers of the year, along with the HR professionals, teams, and workplace leaders whose efforts make these achievements possible. We look forward to celebrating their success on October 28."About Roadway MovingFounded in 2008 by Ross Sapir, Roadway Moving has grown from a New York City startup into a national moving and storage provider and the Official Moving Partner of the New York Yankees and Chicago Bulls. The company completes more than 30,000 moves annually, operates a fleet of more than 265 trucks and tractors following its latest expansion, and employs more than 700 people nationwide. Roadway Moving is fully licensed, bonded, and insured with federal and state authority for local, interstate, and international relocations.Roadway Moving maintains:• 99.3% on-time pickup and delivery rate• 94.6 Net Promoter Score (NPS)• 93 Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS)• 2.5% claims ratioHeadquartered in New York City, Roadway Moving operates company-managed facilities across major U.S. markets, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, Denver, and Seattle.The company provides residential, commercial, and international relocation services, including packing, custom crating, and white-glove handling for high-value items. Roadway Moving operates more than 400,000 square feet of warehouse space, including climate-controlled storage in New York.The company maintains a 4.9 out of 5 star average rating across Google, Yelp, and Angi, and holds an A+ rating and is an Accredited Business with the Better Business Bureau.

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