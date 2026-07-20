Traffic meter set to activate on westbound SR 104 near Hood Canal Bridge July 27

SHINE – Travelers who use westbound State Route 104 coming off the Hood Canal Bridge will soon see an active traffic meter.

The Washington State Department of Transportation will turn on the meter on Monday, July 27. It is located just after the Hood Canal Bridge as travelers approach the roundabout at Paradise Bay Road.

Once the meter goes live, people will see a red and green traffic signal on westbound SR 104 as they approach the roundabout. During peak congestion, the meter will create gaps between vehicles on westbound SR 104 to allow motorists from Paradise Bay Road to enter the roundabout.

About the meter

The meter was installed as part of a safety improvement project that built roundabouts on SR 104 at Beaver Valley Road (SR 19) and Paradise Bay Road in 2024 and 2025.

Traffic meters are a specific type of signal used to control how quickly vehicles enter traffic flow at an intersection or onto a highway. They are designed to reduce collisions and decrease travel times.

Construction almost finished

Once the meter is active, construction on this project will be nearly complete. The only remaining work is installing a pole for a future traffic camera at the SR 104/Paradise Bay Road intersection. The pole will be installed by the end of September.

Travelers can sign up for email updates for projects in Jefferson and Clallam counties. For the most up-to-date information, check the WSDOT app and statewide travel map.