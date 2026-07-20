July Board of Directors meeting

The next Brazos River Authority bimonthly Board of Directors meeting is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 27, 2026, at the BRA’s Lt. Gen. Phillip J. Ford Central Office, 4600 Cobbs Drive in Waco.

You can access a live stream of the meeting on the day of the event by visiting or clicking the scrolling link on the BRA website's home page, Brazos.org.

You may review the Board meeting agenda on the BRA website or a hard copy version posted outside the front doors of the Waco office.

A link to an electronic copy of the proposed Fiscal Year 2027 Annual Operating Plan can be found on the homepage of the Brazos River Authority website at www.brazos.org.

The public is welcome to attend all BRA Board meetings. Public comments are heard at the beginning of each meeting, with each speaker given three minutes to address the Board. You may review actions taken by the Board following the meeting or listen to or watch audio and video meeting minutes.

You can find more information about the Brazos River Authority Board of Directors on the BRA website. If you have questions, email information@brazos.org or call 888-922-6272.