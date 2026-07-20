Governor McKee Ceremonially Signs Legislation Allowing Telemedicine for Pets

RHODE ISLAND, July 20 - Published on Friday, July 17, 2026

This legislation expands access to quality care for pets in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, RI — Today, Governor Dan McKee was joined by bill sponsors Representative Jon Brien (I-Dist. 49, Woonsocket, North Smithfield) and Senator Brian Thompson (D-Dist. 20, Woonsocket, Cumberland); Todd Cramer, President of Rhode Island SPCA; Brad Shear, CEO of Potter League to ceremonially sign legislation (H7020 [webserver.rilegislature.gov]/S3180 [webserver.rilegislature.gov]) that establishes a framework for veterinary telemedicine in Rhode Island, expanding access to quality care for pets.

"Pets are family, and every pet deserves access to quality veterinary care when they need it," said Governor Dan McKee. "This legislation expands options for pet owners and gives veterinarians another tool to provide care when an in-person visit isn't immediately accessible. Telemedicine won't replace in-person care, but it will make veterinary services more convenient for Rhode Island families and their four-legged friends. I thank Representative Brien, Senator Thompson, and all the advocates for their leadership. This is a step forward that will have tails wagging across our state."

The law requires veterinarians to be licensed in Rhode Island, obtain the client's consent before establishing a veterinarian-client-patient relationship electronically, and retain documentation of that consent for at least one year. Under the law, each telemedicine provider also has to disclose to consumers a description of services and standard charges in a consumer-friendly display that is easily accessible on the provider’s website.

“Telemedicine has been a tremendous success story in health care,” said Representative Jon D. Brien (I-Dist. 49, Woonsocket, North Smithfield). “There’s no reason we can’t extend that success to animal care. It’s time to modernize Rhode Island’s veterinary laws to enable state-licensed veterinarians to use proven, convenient, safe telehealth technology for pet patients. In addition, an ongoing veterinary workforce shortage is making care harder to get, and many Rhode Island pet owners do not have adequate access to veterinary care.”

“Taking your pet to the veterinarian can be a traumatic experience — both for pets and their owners,” said Senator Brian J. Thompson (D-Dist. 20, Woonsocket, Cumberland). “Most people don’t have the luxury of taking time off from work for what can amount to a half-day commitment. The only current option for accessing veterinary care on nights and weekends is an expensive and stressful trip to the emergency animal hospital. This provides peace of mind for pet owners who know they will receive the same standards of care under state law for both telehealth and in-person visits.”

"Allowing the use of veterinary telehealth technology can provide cost-effective options for pet owners who need them. It can reduce the time it takes for pet owners to acquire care, and easier access means more pets get timely care before conditions worsen,” said Todd Cramer, President, Rhode Island SPCA.

“At the Potter League for Animals, we see firsthand how deeply families care about their pets and how challenging it can be when access to veterinary care becomes a barrier. This legislation is a meaningful step forward in expanding options for care and helping more Rhode Islanders access the support their animals need. We’re grateful to Governor McKee, Representative Brien, Senator Thompson, and the legislative partners who championed this effort for their leadership and collaboration in advancing a practical solution that helps address the challenges facing our field," said Brad Shear, CEO, Potter League for Animals.