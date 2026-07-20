Attorney General Liz Murrill’s Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Arrests Baton Rouge Man for Defrauding EBR Health Program

Attorney General Liz Murrill’s Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Arrests Baton Rouge Man for Defrauding EBR Program.

Attorney General Liz Murrill’s Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) agents arrested a Baton Rouge man on charges of fraud involving an East Baton Rouge City-Parish program.

The suspect, Roderick Shannon of 79th Avenue in Baton Rouge, was identified after agents received credible information alleging that Shannon may have defrauded an East Baton Rouge (EBR) program known as Safe, Hopeful, Healthy BR, a sub-unit of Mayor’s Healthy City Initiative (MHCI).

On June 20th, 2026, Shannon was arrested on the following charges:

· LRS 14: 133 – Filing or Maintaining False Public Records (2 Counts)

· LRS 14:67 – Theft (Felony)

During this investigation, agents learned that, on or about July 18, 2022, Shannon had submitted an invoice and program reports purporting that he had sponsored local events involving MADD Marvin. Shannon’s invoice identified those events as “MADD Marvin Gun Safety with the Constable” and “MADD Marvin’s Mechanic Workshop for the Kids.”

Records show that Shannon was paid approximately $3,041.66 for those alleged services, which he purportedly sponsored in June 2022. LBI agents subsequently learned that Shannon did not sponsor those events involving MADD Marvin.

Shannon was booked at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

His bond information has yet to be set.

The investigation remains ongoing.



