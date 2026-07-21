John Amos with Dr. Kwadwo Gyarteng-Dakwa, who was bringing a medical program vision for Ghana

Dr. Kwadwo Gyarteng Dakwa, MD Yale University Graduate enlists help of actor in funding medical village in Ghana

GHANA “We want to create a community that will be strong enough to sustain the whole project.”” — Dr. Kwadwo Gyarteng-Dakwa

GREENSBORO AND DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Source Greensboro News & Record by Jonnelle Davis August 28, 2015.Updated Revised Article Release 7-20-2026.Dr. Kwadwo Gyarteng-Dakwa is a Ghanaian physician graduate as well as a former professor at Yale University and entrepreneur specializing in anesthesiology and pain management. He owns the HEAG (Health and Education Access for Ghana) Pain Management Center, with offices in Greensboro and Durham, North Carolina GhanaDr. Kwadwo Gyarteng-Dakwa's vision is to establish a medical village in Accra, Ghana, combining a medical center, a training school for health professionals, and a hotel for patients traveling for treatment The project is in its early stages, with over 20 acres of land identified for development, and he is seeking significant funding. Dr. Kwadwo Gyarteng-Dakwa helps patients manage their chronic pain in his four clinics. He hopes one day to provide the citizens of his native Ghana the same type of specialized care — and he's enlisting celebrity help to do so.Dr. Kwadwo Gyarteng-Dakwa visited with actor John Amos in Dr. Kwadwo Gyarteng-Dakwa’s Greensboro clinic on Friday. The two men were introduced by a mutual friend. Amos is a well-known actor who has starred in various roles. He played James Evans in the hit 1970s comedy "Good Times" and Kunta Kinte in the "Roots" saga, based on the life of author Alex Haley's enslaved ancestor. But Friday's visit was not about comedy and drama. Dr. Kwadwo Gyarteng-Dakwa is a native of Ghana and owns the HEAG (Health and Education Access for Ghana) Pain Management Center, which has offices in Greensboro, and Durham He’s trying to establish a medical village in Ghana, a country in West Africa, to increase the access to health care for its citizens.It would be a village in the true sense of the word. He envisions a medical center where patients are treated, a school where professionals are trained and a hotel where people who travel to receive treatment can stay. “We want to create a community that will be strong enough to sustain the whole project.” Dr. Kwadwo Gyarteng-Dakwa said Friday at his office on Pomona Drive in Greensboro, North Carolina. He said the project will cost a lot of money.Famous Actor John Amos and other people hope will collaborate with him on the project. Dr. Kwadwo Gyarteng-Dakwa said he and others involved with it are talking to investors as well as reaching out to financial institutions. Amos came on Friday to meet Dr. Kwadwo Gyarteng-Dakwa and learn more about the medical village.The first thing he did upon arriving was talk a quick tour of Dr. Kwadwo Gyarteng-Dakwa’s clinic. “So far, every room you’ve shown me I could have used at one point or another,” Amos joked during the tour. The meeting was part of Dr. Kwadwo Gyarteng-Dakwa’s outreach to potential supporters and investors, including celebrities, to help raise the substantial funds needed for the medical village.Dr. Gyarteng-Dakwa's Education & TrainingYale-New Haven Medical CenterFellowship, Critical Care Medicine (Anesthesiology), 2001 - 2002Howard UniversityResidency, Anesthesiology, 1997 - 2000St Joseph's University Medical CenterResidency, Pediatrics, 1995 - 1997The Volgograd State Medical UniversityClass of 1990Certifications & LicensureNY State Medical License2001 - 2027NC State Medical License2005 - 2026VA State Medical License2001 - 2026KY State Medical License2005 - 2015OH State Medical License2004 - 2013PA State Medical License2010 - 2010MI State Medical License2004 - 2009The HEAG Pain Management Center, P.A.203 Pomona Dr.Greensboro, NC 27407Phone Number: 336-282-0132The HEAG Pain Management Center, P.A.2609 N Duke St #303BDurham, NC 27704Phone Number: (919- 220-0107Email: kgdakwa@heagpmc.com

Kwadwo Gyarteng-Dakwa, MD Yale University Graduate Honored for Skill in Pain Medicine

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.