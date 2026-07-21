America’s Fastest Growing Sport Meets Wine Country at Southern California’s First Wine & Pickleball Tournament

Sip N' Dink™ 2026 is the world's first wine & pickleball tournament, held at The Tennis & Pickleball Club in Newport Beach. Winners receive a premium CRBN paddle - official sponsor of Sip 'N Dink™. Sip N' Dink™ 2026 is presented by The Raad Life & brings together 10 premier wineries from Napa Valley, Paso Robles, Walla Walla, Malibu & New Zealand for the world's first competitive wine & pickleball tournament. Benefiting Miracles for Kids. At Sip N' Dink™, registered players are drafted onto winery teams the morning of the event & compete alongside winemakers & wine lovers — followed by a Grand Tasting featuring wines from all 10 competing wineries. Player & spectator tickets are now available!

Grape Night announces Sip 'n Dink™ where players, premier wineries, and supporters come together for a first-of-its-kind charity event

There's nothing like Sip N’ Dink™ anywhere in the world right now!” — Naushad Huda, founder of Grape Night, an immersive wine experience company

NEWPORT BEACH , CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- America’s fastest-growing sport meets wine country at Sip N’ Dink™ , Southern California’s first Wine & Pickleball Tournament. On Saturday, August 1, 2026, players, winemakers, and wine enthusiasts will gather at The Tennis & Pickleball Club at Newport Beach for a first-of-its-kind event combining competitive pickleball, premium wine, food, and philanthropy in support of Miracles for Kids.Unlike a traditional wine festival or pickleball tournament, Sip N’ Dink™, pairs players with winery teams before the first serve. Participants compete in a round-robin tournament representing premier wineries from California, Washington and New Zealand, then gather for a Grand Tasting featuring wines from every participating winery."Wine lovers and pickleball players are often the same person - active, social, and competitive, and spanning a much wider range of ages than people think. Winemakers are fiercely competitive in their craft, so putting them on the court felt natural. There's nothing like Sip N’ Dink™ anywhere in the world right now,” said Naushad Huda, founder of Grape Night, an immersive wine experience company.The tournament welcomes players of every skill level. Rather than competing as individuals, participants are drafted onto one of 10 winery teams, creating an atmosphere that blends friendly competition with camaraderie. Each winery will have its own team colors, winemaker representation, and wines featured during the Grand Tasting. Participating wineries include the following:Lone Madrone, Paso RoblesWhitehall Lane, Napa ValleyThe Landing, Bay of Islands, New ZealandSalvestrin, Napa ValleyAJA Vineyards, Malibu CoastChappellet, Napa ValleyFoundry Vineyards, Walla WallaBrasswood, Napa ValleyBianchi, Paso RoblesJohn Anthony Vineyards, Napa ValleyGuests will experience wineries in a new way - watching winemakers compete on the court before connecting over wine during the Grand Tasting. Sip N’ Dink™ transforms traditional wine tasting into an interactive experience built around conversation, competition, and community. More than a sporting event or wine festival, Sip N’ Dink™ was designed with a charitable mission at its core. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Miracles for Kids, the Orange County nonprofit that has spent over two decades helping families with critically-ill children overcome financial hardship, housing instability, food insecurity, and other challenges that accompany a child’s medical crisis.Event Highlights:- Presenting sponsor, The Raad Life , will host a live, on-site podcast studio featuring interviews with participating winemakers, tastemakers, and other VIP guests.- 10 premier winery teams representing Napa Valley, Paso Robles, Malibu Coast, Walla Walla, and New Zealand.- 80 Players drafted onto winery teams for a round-robin tournament competing for the inaugural Sip N' Dink™ Cup.- The Elwood Club athlete lounge, CRBN paddle giveaway for the winning team, Fletcher Jones Motorcars showcase on site, live DJ, and food & hydration all day.- Grand Tasting featuring all 10 competing wineries.- Every ticket sold supports Miracles for Kids.Event Schedule for August 1, 2026 at The Tennis & Pickleball Club at Newport Beach:1 p.m. – Team formation and warmups2 p.m. – Tournament competition begins4 p.m. – Awards ceremony4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Grape Night Grand Tasting featuring all participating wineriesThis first annual Sip N’ Dink™ is presented by The Raad Life, founded by Raad Ghantous. The Raad Life is a cultural platform and lifestyle brand focused on helping people redefine midlife through storytelling, design, wellness, and personal reinvention. Supporting sponsors include CRBN Pickleball , Fletcher Jones Motorcars, The Elwood Club, Amin Vali Real Estate, Chesterfield Pickleballs and Glossy Skin Lounge whose participation helps expand the event while increasing support for Miracles for Kids.Tickets and Player Registration – $200 Includes:Tournament entryGrand Tasting admissionFood and refreshmentsAthlete lounge accessAwards ceremonySpectator and Grand Tasting Pass – $125 Includes:Tournament viewingGrand Tasting admissionFood and refreshmentsAwards ceremonyTickets are available while supplies last. Player registration and spectator passes include tournament access, Grand Tasting admission, food, refreshments, and awards ceremony access. For additional information, visit: GrapeNight.com.# # #ABOUT GRAPE NIGHT: Grape Night is a wine experience company producing immersive, community-driven events including winemaker pop-ups, tastings, curated winery experiences, and signature events like Sip N’ Dink™, Southern California’s first Wine & Pickleball Tournament. Designed to connect wine enthusiasts with the people, places, and stories behind the bottle, Grape Night creates memorable experiences that celebrate wine, hospitality, and meaningful connections. Offering an insider’s look into the world of wine through unique gatherings that bring together wine lovers, winemakers, community and philanthropy. For more information or to join for free, visit GrapeNight.com and follow @GrapeNight_Social on Instagram to see the stories behind the bottle.

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