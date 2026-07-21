Award Winning Filmmaker Steven C. Barber Presents Statue of Thomas Jefferson to President Trump in the Rose Garden

To be able to bring Thomas Jefferson, not only to the White House, but to the Rose Garden, as per President Trump suggestion, is beyond my wildest dreams.” — Steven C. Barber

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steven Barber, project leader for the 45th and 47th Presidential monument , of President Donald John Trump, is the first person in 250 years, to build a Monument for a sitting President while in office, the President Trump Statue was presented to the President at the Trump International golf course in Palm Beach Florida on April 1, 2025.Barber also commissioned a statue to Thomas Jefferson , this incredible Monument of the author of the Declaration of Independence, and third President of the United States, was built and conceived by George and Mark Lundeen, out of Loveland, Colorado, America’s Monument builders. This statue was presented to the President at the White House last Thursday in the Rose Garden , where the Jefferson statue will reside.Mr. Barber is an award-winning filmmaker and founder of Vanilla Fire Productions, based out of Santa Monica California, and has produced over 10 feature film documentaries garnishing three Oscar short list nods and has been able to commission some of the most significant monuments of America, including the Apollo 11 Monument, at the Kennedy Space Center, the Apollo 13 monument, at the Houston Space Center, and the Sally Ride Monument at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.Barber said, “To be able to bring Thomas Jefferson, not only to the White House, but to the Rose Garden, as per President Trump suggestion, is beyond my wildest dreams.”Barber also stated, “The President even called our shop, and left a voicemail for George Lundeen, thanking him, and commended him, on his talent as a Sculptor, which I thought was above and beyond the call of duty, but was certainly a wonderful thing to hear.”Mr. Barber is now embarking on his 2nd President Trump Monument, in Huntington Beach, on a 7-acre facility, in Huntington Beach, called Patriot Park next to the Huntington Beach police station, and is working with former mayor Pat Burns, to get Mr. Trump’s Monument built, and unveiled, before the November election.Barber is actively seeking the funding to get this Monument built and unveiled before the election in November in California and barber has an invite out to the President of the United States to be present for the unveiling in November.Barber stated, “Once you taste purpose, the taste of simply existing is completely unsatisfying.”to learn more information go to www.vanillafire.com

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