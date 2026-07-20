Project to Replace Route H/Goodin Hollow Creek Bridge Schedule to Begin Week of July 27

McDonald County – A project to replace the McDonald County Route H bridge over Goodin Hollow Creek near Pineville is scheduled to begin the week of July 27, says the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The bridge is located on Route H over Goodin Hollow Creek between I-49 and Business 71.

Contractor crews will demolish the bridge and replace it with a new one that is 10 feet longer and four (4) feet wider than the current bridge. In addition, contractor crews will add object markers at either end of the bridge and new pavement striping.

During this work, the bridge will be CLOSED for up to 126 days. Drivers will be directed along a signed detour using I-49, McDonald County Route EE and Business 71.

Traffic Impacts:

All lanes of Route H will be CLOSED over Goodin Hollow Creek for duration of project

Drivers will have access to all entrances and driveways on Route H but will not be able to travel through the work zone

Drivers will be directed along a signed detour using I-49, McDonald County Route EE and Business 71

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes to avoid the work zone

Signs and message boards will alert drivers to the closure

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.

Project Information:

Prime contractor – Hartman & Company Inc., Springfield

Total project cost – $1.6 million

Contract completion date – December 1, 2026

For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.

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